Patient Lateral Transfer Market Size and Growth to reach USD 809.4 Million in 2032 – Emergen Research

High risk of injuries to caregivers during the manual handling of patients is the key factor driving market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global patient lateral transfer market size was USD 340.0 Million in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Revenue growth of the patient lateral transfer market is driven by factors such as high risk of injuries to caregivers during the manual handling of patients, advantages of lateral transfer devices, and implementation of regulations to ensure safe patient handling.

Handling impaired patients manually puts patients at risk for skin tears, falls, fractures, and bruising in addition to serious physical injuries to caretakers. According to statistics, healthcare workers get more prone to musculoskeletal injuries and infections as they age. According to Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), roughly 34% of all injuries in the hospital workforce are connected to patient interactions and patient handling; back injuries are the most common of these. Since the patient must be physically pulled across the bed and onto a stretcher by caregivers who must reach over the stretcher to the bed, there is an increased risk of back injuries during lateral transfers. Several efficient analytical tools like SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces have been employed to inspect the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats associated with the growth of the crucial market segments.

The potential consequences of the log roll approach could restrain revenue growth of the market. In emergency medicine, the log roll maneuver is routinely used to transport patients without bending their spines. During lateral patient transfers, the procedure of logrolling a patient in order to install a medical device poses a considerable challenge.

One of the key drivers of the patient lateral transfer market is the growing demand for patient safety. Healthcare providers are increasingly focused on improving patient outcomes and reducing the risk of injury and infection during patient transfers. As a result, there is a growing demand for innovative products and solutions that can improve the safety and efficiency of patient transfers.

Another driver of the patient lateral transfer market is the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and disabilities that require frequent transfers. Patients with conditions such as multiple sclerosis or spinal cord injuries may require frequent transfers between a wheelchair and a bed or other medical equipment. These transfers can be difficult and time-consuming for healthcare providers, which has led to an increasing demand for patient transfer solutions that can improve efficiency and reduce the risk of injury.

The air-assisted lateral transfer mattress segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. There are both disposable and reusable versions of air-assisted repositioning and lateral transfer mattresses on the market. When used for lateral patient transfers and repositioning, it can significantly lessen the pressures needed to help lower the risk of damage to caregivers. Simultaneously, it makes for a more secure and more pleasant patient transfer. It was created to offer the greatest solution for air-assisted transfers while acknowledging the value of simple, user-friendly features.

The single-patient use mattresses segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. This single-patient use transfer mattress is perfect for lateral patient transfers since it uses a cushion of air to prevent caregivers from having to lift or strain while transferring patients.

It can be utilized with a vertical sling and aids in lowering the risk of repositioning-related injuries. Increased ease of use and less skin shear and bruising are two additional benefits. A single patient should utilize this radiolucent, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)-compatible mattress, which has a weight capacity of 544 kg.

The global Patient Lateral Transfer market research study is split into three parts: product type, application, and area. Each segmentation is broken up into chapters that talk about different topics. In the chapters, there are graphs that show growth from year to year and the drivers and limits for each section. Also, the study gives government forecasts for regional markets that affect the global brain metastases treatment drugs business.

Arjo, AliMed Inc., BLUE CHIP MEDICAL, STERIS, Etac AB, EZ Way Inc, Haines Medical Australia, Stryker Corporation, Handicare, and Baxter International Inc

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of the EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Our team of analysts has performed an accurate analysis of significant market elements leveraging advanced primary and secondary research tools. They have deployed well-known analytical tools like SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis for the comprehensive market study. A great deal of vital data & information related to the Patient Lateral Transfer market has been gathered in the report from various reliable sources. Under the primary research study, detailed supply chain analysis, value chain analysis, several industry experts’ interviews, and a brief analysis of the Patient Lateral Transfer market’s vendor landscape have been covered.

Therefore, as part of secondary research, the report offers vital information pertaining to the company profiles of the key market contenders. Hence, the report’s market segmentation section looks at the global sector to scrutinize key trends, regional markets, and recent industry developments.

The countries covered in the regional analysis of the Global Patient Lateral Transfer Market report are U.S., Canada, and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, and Rest of Europe in Europe, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of South America as part of South America.

For complete Report visit us @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/patient-lateral-transfer-market

· Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Air-Assisted Lateral Transfer Mattress

Regular Mattresses

Split-Leg Mattresses

Half Mattresses

· Usage Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Reusable Mattresses

Single-Patient-Use Mattresses

Sliding Sheets

Accessories

Others

· End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Other End-use

