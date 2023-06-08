Industrial Robotics Market Size Worth USD 120.31 Billion in 2030 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Industrial Robotics Market Trends – Rapid adoption of automation in various industries

Industrial Robotics Market Size – USD 42.35 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 12.3%” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latest research study released by Emergen Research on "Industrial Robotics Market" with 150+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that leads the market growth.

The global industrial robotics market size reached USD 42.35 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rapid adoption of automation, IIoT, and AI in industrial manufacturing in combination with vision and other sensing systems, which enable robots to execute difficult tasks easily is one of the major factors driving revenue growth of the market. In addition, rapid growth of logistics and supply chain where warehouses and distribution centers are increasing demand for industrial robots owing to high priority for timely delivery as well as efficient and cost-effective manufacturing processes.

Rising demand for industrial robots by manufacturers for automation of tasks, improved worker safety, and increased overall production output with reduced wastage and cost-extensive operating costs is one of the key factors driving growth of the market. For instance, collaborative robots or Cobots when fitted with dispensing tools can be utilized for applying glue and other adhesives as well as can be fitted with a sanding kit can be utilized for polishing pieces for a bright and smooth finish. Industrial Robotics Market, By Type (SCARA Robots, Articulated Robots), By Application (Material Handling, Welding & Soldering, Dispensing), By End-User Industry (Electrical & Electronics, Automotive), and By Region Forecast to 2030

Key Players Included in this report are:

ABB, FANUC Corporation, YASKAWA Electric Corporation., DAIHEN Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, KUKA, DENSO Corporation, NACHI-FUJIKOSHI CORP, Seiko Epson Corporation, and Panasonic Holdings Corporation.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The SCARA robots segment accounted for moderate revenue share in 2021 due to growing need to reduce human efforts and errors in production process. SCARA robots are extensively used for pick-and-place or assembly processes requiring great speed and precision. In comparison, SCARA robot can operate quicker and fulfill optional cleanroom criteria.

The material handling segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021 owing to surge in demand for industrial robots from various industries such as food & beverages, electrical & electronics, automotive, and pharmaceutical, among others.

The Europe market registered a steady growth rate over the forecast period. Growing automotive industry in increasing need for smart factory solutions, which utilizes industrial robots throughout assembly lines and is one the key factors driving revenue growth of the market in region.

Market Segmentation Analysis

Players can concentrate on high-growth regions and, if necessary, modify their business plan according to the research report. The Industrial Robotics Market is divided into a variety of categories, uses, and geographical areas. Players gain from the report's regional segmentation research since it offers pertinent data and insights into important geographic marketplaces.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

SCARA robots

Cartesian robots

Articulated robots

Cylindrical robots

Collaborative robots

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Material handling

Welding & soldering

Assembling & disassembling

Dispensing

Processing

Others

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The post-COVID-19 phase has undergone substantial change, and Industrial Robotics Market research highlights the opportunities and difficulties that still exist. This study report thoroughly examines the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy and post-pandemic market behaviour.

Regional Outlook

We carefully examined each division, regional classification, national study, and subject-specific data set during the market research. This Industrial Robotics Market research report's goal is to look at growth patterns, promising futures, important obstacles, and expected results. Information on significant market participants, strategic alliances, plans, new product launches, and joint ventures are all included in the research.

Key Reasons to Purchase Industrial Robotics Market Report

The reader will be in a position to comprehend and react to marketing strategies like using strengths and conducting a SWOT analysis.

The research looks into the dynamics of the target market and how the conflict between Russia and Ukraine has affected it.

