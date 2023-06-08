Energy Harvesting System Market Share, Growth , Demand & Size to be Worth USD 1706.3 Million in 2032 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing implementation of Internet of Things (IoT) devices in automation and energy harvesting is one of the key factors driving market revenue growth.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report titled ‘Global Energy Harvesting System Market,’ published by Emergen Research, provides the reader with a comprehensive view of the global Energy Harvesting System industry, acquainting them with the latest market trends, industry insights, and market share. The report provides an in-depth investigation of the global market, largely focusing on each segment and sub-segment of the Energy Harvesting System market. The market forecasts included in the report are performed by our team of experts and are of great significance as they provide deep insights into various crucial industry parameters. These facts and figures help readers evaluate the global market growth, production, and consumption rates, volatility in demand and product prices, and upcoming market trends over the projected period. The market research report contains significant details on the global Energy Harvesting System market value based on market dynamics and various growth factors. It scrutinizes several key aspects of the market, including the latest technological innovations in the industry, ongoing trends, and developmental opportunities. One of the most vital components of the report is the SWOT analysis, coupled with a detailed overview of the market’s competitive landscape.

The global energy harvesting system market size was USD 496.7 Million in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Energy harvesting devices offer several advantages, including safe operation, low maintenance, and the ability to be deployed in harsh conditions where batteries are not suitable. Owing to technological advancements, new wearable electronics have been developed that utilize energy-harvesting devices to recharge or power various devices such as cell phones, radio communication equipment, and mobile computers. The global energy harvesting system market revenue growth is due to the increased adoption of wireless sensor networking and IoT for control systems and home automation, which implement sensors and energy harvesting devices. Market revenue growth is further driven by the increased adoption of renewable sources of energy, which has been driven by various countries efforts to reduce their carbon footprints and greenhouse gas emissions.

However, energy harvesting systems are known to be expensive due to the multiple tasks they perform, such as analyzing real-time information, setting up energy scavenging devices, and integrating equipment. To gather real-time information, advanced metering systems, smart devices, sensors, transducers, and communication infrastructure must be deployed and maintained, which requires a significant investment in transforming utility infrastructure. This investment is necessary but is also expected to hinder market revenue growth over the forecast period. The development and research of energy harvesting technology and infrastructure involve high expenses, which make it costly. The market faces a significant challenge due to the need for large investments and longer payback periods.

Energy Harvesting System Market Segmentation:

The report bifurcates the Energy Harvesting System market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.

Emergen Research has segmented the global energy harvesting system market on the basis of component, technology, application, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)

Transducers

Secondary Batteries

Power Management Integrated Circuits

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)

Radio-Frequency Energy Harvesting

Light Energy Harvesting

Thermal Energy Harvesting

Vibration Energy Harvesting

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)

Industrial

Building & Home Automation

Security

Consumer Electronics

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)

Wireless Switching System

Tire Pressure Monitoring System

Asset Tracking System

Wireless HVAC System

Others

Key Highlights from the Report

The transducers segment is expected to register a significantly fast revenue growth rate during the forecast period. Transducers are perfect for managing electrical systems since they consume less electricity. Transducers produce an electrical output that is simple to use, transmit, and process for measurement. Electrical and electronic systems are portable, lightweight, and compact due to the usage of integrated circuit technology.

The building & home automation segment is expected to register a substantially high revenue growth rate over the forecast period. By recharging these devices in the field with super capacitors or rechargeable batteries, energy harvesting technologies can minimize or completely remove the need for batteries in these gadgets. The necessity for Alternating Current (AC) in IoT-based embedded systems has been reduced thanks to technological improvements in energy-efficient, low-power hardware, making them appropriate for remote applications.

The wireless switching system segment is expected to register a substantially high revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Receivers can extract some of the Radio Frequency (RF) signal energy through the use of wireless switching technology, which can then be utilized to power devices or recharge batteries. Low-power sensor networks, the Internet of Things, Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), and other applications can all benefit from this technology.

Competitive Landscape:

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.

The report also discusses the key players involved in the market such as

Convergence Wireless, ABB, Cymbet Corporation, Honeywell International, Analog Devices, Inc., Powercast Corporation, Mide Technology, EnOcean GmbH, Fujitsu, and Texas Instruments Inc.

Regional Landscape section of the Energy Harvesting System report offers deeper insights into the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, import/export, and presence of major players in each region.

The various regions analyzed in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Research Report on the Energy Harvesting System Market Addresses the Following Key Questions:

Who are the dominant players of the Energy Harvesting System Market Demand?

Which regional market is anticipated to have a high growth rate over the projected period?

What consumer trends and demands are expected to influence the operations of the market players in the Energy Harvesting System Market Forecast?

What are the key growth drivers and restraining factors of the Energy Harvesting System Market Growth?

What are the expansion plans and strategic investment plans undertaken by the players to gain a robust footing in the market?

What is the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Energy Harvesting System market and its key segments?

