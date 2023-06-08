Activated Alumina Spheres Market Size Analysis, Industry Outlook, & Region Forecast, 2023-2027

Reports And Data

Activated Alumina Spheres Market report also sheds light on supply chains and the changes in the trends of upstream raw materials and downstream distributors.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Activated alumina spheres are composed of aluminum hydroxide and are produced through a process that removes hydroxyl groups, resulting in a highly absorbent material. This material serves as a drying agent or desiccant, effectively absorbing moisture from the air, and is also utilized as a filter for removing fluoride, arsenic, and selenium from drinking water. Widely recognized for its application as a water filter and its industrial uses, activated alumina plays a significant role in sulfur recovery processes within the oil and gas refining industry.

Due to its exceptional absorption properties, activated alumina is a valuable compound extensively used in various industrial sectors. According to the report titled "Activated Alumina Spheres Market Size, Growth Trends, Demand Analysis, and Forecast from 2017 to 2027," the market for activated alumina is projected to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The global market size is expected to reach USD 812.3 Million by 2027, showing substantial growth from USD 671.4 Million in 2019. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges influencing the market, highlighting key trends that significantly contribute to its growth.

Major players in the industry are:

• Axens

• CHALCO

• Huber

• BASF SE

• Porocel Industries

• Sumitomo

• Jiangsu Jingjing New Material

• Jiangsu Sanji

• Sorbead India

Driving Factors of Activated Alumina Spheres Market

The factors that contribute to the growth and development of the activated alumina spheres market can be attributed to several key drivers. These drivers play a crucial role in shaping the market dynamics and influencing its overall expansion. Some of the significant driving factors of the activated alumina spheres market include:

1. Increasing Demand for Water Treatment: The growing need for clean and safe drinking water, coupled with the rising awareness about waterborne diseases, has led to an increased demand for water treatment solutions. Activated alumina spheres are widely utilized as a filtration medium for removing contaminants like fluoride, arsenic, and selenium from drinking water, driving the market growth.

2. Industrial Applications: Activated alumina spheres find extensive usage in various industrial applications, including gas and liquid drying, catalyst support, sulfur recovery, and purification processes. Industries such as oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceuticals, and water treatment heavily rely on activated alumina spheres, thereby boosting market growth.

3. Advancements in Technology: Technological advancements have led to the development of improved manufacturing processes and enhanced properties of activated alumina spheres. These advancements have resulted in higher absorption capacity, increased durability, and improved efficiency, making activated alumina spheres a preferred choice in diverse applications.

4. Environmental Regulations: Stringent environmental regulations and guidelines imposed by governing bodies have necessitated the use of effective filtration systems and adsorbents. Activated alumina spheres offer excellent adsorption capabilities and can efficiently remove pollutants and impurities, aligning with these regulatory requirements and driving market growth.

5. Growing Industrialization and Urbanization: The rapid pace of industrialization and urbanization worldwide has led to increased pollution levels and a greater need for effective purification and filtration systems. Activated alumina spheres provide a reliable solution for addressing pollution concerns in industrial and urban environments, stimulating market demand.

These driving factors collectively contribute to the growth of the activated alumina spheres market, creating opportunities for manufacturers, suppliers, and stakeholders in the industry.

Activated Alumina Spheres Market: Segmentation

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

• 0≤5 mm

• 5 mm＜0≤8 mm

• 0＞8 mm

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

• Catalyst

• Desiccant

• Fluoride Adsorbent

• Bio Ceramics

• Others

Regional analysis includes:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

