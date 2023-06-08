Fresh Seafood Packaging Market Revenue Analysis & Region and Country Forecast to 2028

Reports And Data

Fresh Seafood Packaging Market report also sheds light on supply chains and the changes in the trends of the upstream raw materials and downstream distributors.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2020, the global fresh seafood packaging market demonstrated remarkable strength and is expected to continue growing steadily during the forecast period. This growth is driven by two major factors: increased demand for healthy food options and the availability of fresh seafood due to excellent packaging methods.

Seafood is a popular and affordable source of nutrition worldwide, with high protein content making it in high demand. As demand for fish food increases, so does the need for packaging products that can preserve the food's texture, taste, and nutritional value throughout the supply chain.

The global fresh seafood packaging market is being driven by factors such as the growing acceptance of seafood as a healthy food option, demand for single and small portion size items, the development of case-ready packaging, increasing consumer demand for fresh and nutritious products, and government initiatives to promote healthy eating habits. Innovations in packaging techniques are expected to fuel market growth, while factors such as vulnerability to contamination, weather fluctuations, and government regulations could hamper market growth.

Opportunities for players in the fresh seafood packaging market include increasing consumer awareness about safety standards for fresh seafood and the adoption of modified atmospheric packaging. The plastics segment is expected to dominate the market due to plastic's impermeability to moisture, fluids, and air pollutants, as well as its thermostability, transparency, flexibility, lightweight, mechanical capabilities, and ease of handling. Development in processing techniques and polymer packaging formulations are also driving growth in this segment.

Major Companies Profiled in The Report:

• Amcor

• DuPont

• Winpak

• Berry Global

• Sealed Air

• Coveris

• Cascades

• Kureha

• Smurfit Kappa

Driving Factors of Fresh Seafood Packaging Market

The global fresh seafood packaging market is being driven by several factors, including:

1. Increased demand for healthy food options: Seafood is a popular health and wellness food all over the world because of its high nutritional value, great variety, and low cost when compared to meat and animal products. As a result, demand for fish food increases, and the need for packaging products also increases.

2. Availability of fresh seafood due to excellent packaging methods: Fresh seafood packaging is designed to meet all of the packaging requirements throughout the supply chain, ensuring that the food's texture, taste, and nutritional value are kept intact.

3. Growing acceptance of seafood as a healthy food option: The increased acceptance of seafood as a healthy food globally, owing to rich nutrients, large diversity, and affordability when compared to meat and meat products, is driving revenue growth in the global Fresh Seafood Packaging Market.

4. Need for single and small portion size items: The need for single and small portion size items is driving growth of fresh seafood packaging industry.

5. Development of case-ready packaging: Manufacturers of fresh seafood packaging are concentrating on development of case-ready packaging, which helps to reduce labor costs while also improving safety of fresh seafood through the use of high barrier films.

6. Increasing consumer demand for fresh and nutritious products: Increasing consumer demand for fresh and nutritious products is fueling growth of fresh seafood packaging market, resulting in an increasing population and improvement in standards of living.

7. Government initiatives to promote healthy eating habits: Government initiatives to promote healthy eating habits, which boost use of fresh seafood, are likely to drive global fresh seafood packaging market growth.

Detailed Segmentation in Our Report:

For the purpose of this report, the global Fresh Seafood Packaging Market is segmented on the basis of product type, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Rigid Packaging,

• Flexible Packaging

• Others

By Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Plastic

• Paper

• Metal

• Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Fish Packaging

• Shrimp Packaging

• Other Seafood Packaging

Region Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Benelux

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

