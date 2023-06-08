Coding and Marking Equipment Market Research Report, Top Key Players, and Industry Statistics, 2023-2028

Reports And Data

Coding and Marking Equipment Market report also sheds light on supply chains and changes in the trends of upstream raw materials and downstream distributors.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The size of the global market for coding and marking equipment was robust in 2020 and is expected to experience a steady growth in revenue over the forecast period. The main drivers of this revenue growth are the expansion of the foodservice industry and increased investments in the pharmaceutical sector to ensure the safe transportation of prescription drugs and secure pharmaceutical items. Various manufacturers utilize methods such as pallets, devices, parts, cartons, and shipments to effectively identify their products.

Currently, there is a shift in the coding and marking equipment market from analog coding to digital-only technologies. The ongoing Industrial Revolution is accelerating the automation of industrial practices. Manufacturers need to mark, label, and code a wide range of products and shipments while maintaining high production rates. Consequently, digital technologies are replacing traditional analog technology. Food and beverage coding and marking equipment is used to provide specific product information. Examples of common coding and marking formats include QR codes, barcodes, and 2D codes. These formats contain information such as the product's production date, price, shelf life, expiration date, batch number, ingredients, and certifications.

Major Companies Profiled in The Report:

• Macsa

• Dover (Markem-Imaje)

• ITW (Diagraph)

• ID Technology LLC

• Hitachi Industrial Equipment

• Matthews Marking Systems

• Danaher (Videojet)

• KGK

• KBA-Metronic

• Squid Ink

• SATO

• Paul Leibinger

• Beijing Zhicheng

• REA JET

• Control print

• Kinglee

• EC-JET

• Brother (Domino)

• SUNINE

• Chongqing Zixu Machine



The study offers valuable insights into the regional landscape of industry verticals, coupled with the established companies that have gained a substantial position in the industry.

The report includes valuable insights pertaining to the industry shares and market position as per the market share occupied by these geographies. Additionally, the report also offers the upcoming growth opportunities and prospects for the key players of the industry in these key regions. It also offers the expected growth rate that the industry is anticipated to register over the forecast timeline.

Detailed Segmentation in Our Report:

For the purpose of this report, global coding and marking equipment market is segmented on the basis of technology, application, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• CIJ Printing and Coding

• Laser Coding and Marking

• TIJ Printing

• DOD Printing

• Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Food and Beverage

• Healthcare

• Industrial

• Others

Region Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Benelux

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

