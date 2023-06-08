Glass Mat Market Growth Prospects, Competitive Analysis, Upcoming Trend and Forecast 2028

Reports And Data

High costs associated with high-quality glass mat use of other alternatives such as glass fibers are some key factors to restrain market growth

Glass mats are durable and have longer lifespan and this has boosted its application in construction and other end-use industries. ” — Reports and Data.

NEW YORK CITY, U.S., UNITED STATES, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Glass Mats Market exhibited significant strength in 2020 and is projected to experience a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. The growing utilization of glass mats in the construction industry, increasing demand for lightweight components, and rapid advancements in industrial and chemical sectors in emerging economies are driving the demand for glass mats. These factors are expected to be key drivers for revenue growth in the market. Additionally, the rising awareness about composite materials and their widespread adoption across various industries are also expected to fuel the market's revenue growth in the future.

Glass mats are composed of randomly sized glass fibers and possess high tensile strength, corrosion protection, and a superior finish that enhances aesthetics. They find extensive applications in industries such as construction, automotive, and chemical. Chopped strand mats, consisting of randomly oriented glass fibers, offer strong strand integrity, improved wettability, and a relatively lower cost. Absorbed glass mats, on the other hand, are utilized in sealed lead-acid batteries, replacing the traditional liquid or gelled electrolyte with a saturated absorbent glass mat. These mats protect the thin lead plates within the battery and their flexibility enables the incorporation of more glass mat and lead, resulting in enhanced battery power, longer lifespan, non-hazardous characteristics, and easier shipment. This has led to increased demand for glass mats in the automotive industry, further contributing to the market's revenue growth.

Glass Mat Market Segments:

The global glass mat market is segmented based on mat type, binder type, end-use industry, and region. In terms of mat type, the market is categorized into Continuous Filament Mat and Chopped Strand Mat. The binder type segment includes Emulsion Bonded Glass Mat and Powder Bonded Glass Mat. The end-use industry segment comprises Construction & Infrastructure, Automotive, Industrial & Chemical, Marine, Sports & Leisure, and Others. Lastly, the market is divided into regions such as North America (including the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (including Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, BENELUX, and the rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (including China, India, Japan, South Korea, and the rest of APAC), Latin America (including Brazil and the rest of LATAM), and Middle East & Africa (including Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., Israel, South Africa, and the rest of MEA).

The market for glass mats is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period, with the Continuous Filament Mat segment and Chopped Strand Mat segment contributing to this growth. Emulsion Bonded Glass Mat and Powder Bonded Glass Mat are the two major binder types in the market, each offering unique advantages. The construction and infrastructure sector, automotive industry, and industrial and chemical sectors are the primary end-use industries driving the demand for glass mats. However, the application of glass mats is not limited to these sectors, as they are also used in marine applications, sports and leisure products, and various other industries.

Geographically, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are the key regions contributing to the global glass mat market. North America, led by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, is a significant market due to the high demand for glass mats in various industries. In Europe, countries such as Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, and BENELUX are driving the market growth. The Asia Pacific region, particularly China, India, Japan, and South Korea, is witnessing rapid industrialization and infrastructure development, leading to increased demand for glass mats. Latin America, with Brazil as a prominent market, is also experiencing growth in the glass mat industry. In the Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Israel, and South Africa are the key markets contributing to the market's revenue.

Overall, the global glass mat market is expected to witness significant growth across different regions, driven by the demand from various end-use industries and the development of innovative products.

Glass Mat Market Strategic Developments:

The glass mat market has witnessed several strategic developments by key players, aimed at enhancing their market presence and expanding their product offerings. These strategic developments include:

1. Mergers and Acquisitions: Companies operating in the glass mat market have actively engaged in mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their market position and broaden their product portfolio. Such strategic moves allow companies to gain access to new technologies, markets, and customer bases. These mergers and acquisitions have facilitated the expansion of companies' capabilities and resources in the glass mat industry.

2. Product Innovation and Development: Key players in the glass mat market have focused on continuous product innovation and development to meet the evolving customer demands and stay competitive in the market. They have invested in research and development activities to introduce new and advanced glass mat products that offer improved performance, durability, and functionality. These innovations have helped companies to cater to a wide range of applications across various industries.

3. Strategic Partnerships and Collaborations: Collaboration and partnerships have played a crucial role in the glass mat market's strategic developments. Companies have entered into strategic alliances with suppliers, distributors, and industry participants to strengthen their distribution networks, expand their market reach, and enhance their production capabilities. These collaborations have facilitated the exchange of knowledge, expertise, and resources, leading to improved operational efficiency and market growth.

4. Geographic Expansion: Key players in the glass mat market have focused on geographic expansion to tap into new and emerging markets. They have established production facilities, distribution networks, and sales offices in different regions to cater to the growing demand for glass mats globally. By expanding their geographical presence, companies have been able to better serve their customers and gain a competitive edge in the market.

5. Investment in Capacity Expansion: To meet the increasing demand for glass mats, major companies have made significant investments in capacity expansion. They have expanded their production facilities and increased their manufacturing capabilities to cater to the growing market demand. These capacity expansion initiatives have allowed companies to ramp up their production volumes and meet the diverse requirements of their customers.

Overall, the glass mat market has witnessed strategic developments such as mergers and acquisitions, product innovation, collaborations, geographic expansion, and capacity expansion. These initiatives have helped companies to strengthen their market position, enhance their product offerings, and capitalize on the growing demand for glass mats in various industries.

Glass Mat Market Competitive landscape:

The global glass mat market is dominated by major companies such as Owens Corning, Jushi Group Co. Ltd., CPIC, Binani Industries Limited, Saint-Gobain, Taiwan Glass, Nippon Electric Glass, Nitto Boseki, China Beihai, Jiangsu Changhai, Texas Fiberglass, and Jiangsu Jiuding. These companies are actively involved in extensive research and development (R&D) activities and product advancements to enhance their product portfolios and meet the growing demand across the globe. Additionally, strategic alliances in the form of mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships play a crucial role in driving market growth.

A noteworthy development in the industry took place in May 2021 when Gridtential Energy, Inc., a battery developer based in the United States, secured USD 12 million in funding. This investment aims to accelerate the development of its Silicon Joule absorbent glass mat battery technology. The Silicon Joule battery is specifically designed for applications in personal mobility vehicles and serves as a storage solution for renewable energy in residential and commercial spaces. This funding highlights the industry's focus on innovation and the pursuit of sustainable and efficient energy storage solutions.

These developments signify the dynamic nature of the glass mat market, with companies continuously striving to expand their capabilities and offerings to meet the evolving needs of customers worldwide.

