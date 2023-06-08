Artificial Neural Network Market Size to Surpass USD 743.0 Million in 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 18.7%, Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Artificial Neural Network Market Size – USD 160.8 Million in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 18.7%

Artificial Neural Network Market Trends – Rapid technological advancements and development of new algorithms along with better processors to support the use of AI” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latest research study released by Emergen Research on "Artificial Neural Network Market" with 150+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that leads the market growth.

The global Artificial Neural Network (ANN) market size was USD 160.8 Million in 2021 and register a revenue CAGR of 18.7% over the forecast period, according to a latest analysis by Emergen Research. The growing popularity of image processing and character recognition and increasing demand for ANN in various end-use industries such as BFSI, medical, and others are key factors driving revenue growth of the global Artificial Neural Network market. Artificial Neural Network Market Size, Share, Trends, by Offering (Solutions and Services), By Deployment (On-Cloud, On-Premise), By Application (Image Processing, Fraud Detection, Data Mining, Others), By Industry Vertical (BFSI, Medical, Retail and Sales, Others) and By Region Forecast to 2030

Key Players Included in this report are:

Google LLC, International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Intel Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Alyuda Research, LLC., Ward Systems Group, Inc., Starmind, and Clarifai Inc

An ANN is a computing system or information processing paradigm that incorporates elements from the biological neural networks that mimic the human brain. Although the systems are not precisely the same as biological neural systems, they are designed to process information in a manner unlike that of the human and animal brains. The networks are made up of numerous linked neurons that cooperate to accomplish certain objectives. ANNs learn from examples in a manner similar to how humans do. As a result, an ANN can be trained to perform a specific task, such as character recognition or data classification. As a part of the learning process, the system must be adjusted to a connection.

Market Segmentation Analysis

Players can concentrate on high-growth regions and, if necessary, modify their business plan according to the research report. The Artificial Neural Network Market is divided into a variety of categories, uses, and geographical areas. Players gain from the report's regional segmentation research since it offers pertinent data and insights into important geographic marketplaces.

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2030)

Software

Services

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2030)

On-Premise

On-Cloud

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The post-COVID-19 phase has undergone substantial change, and Artificial Neural Network Market research highlights the opportunities and difficulties that still exist. This study report thoroughly examines the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy and post-pandemic market behaviour.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

On 4 August 2021, Microsoft Corporation announced that a neural network has been developed by its researchers with 135 billion parameters and deployed in Bing to improve search results for users. The neural network is described as the largest universal AI that the company has run in production and is one of the most sophisticated AI models ever detailed publicly It evaluates the search terms that users submit to the business's Bing search engine and assists in locating the websites that are most pertinent to their queries.

The solution segment is expected to register a rapid growth rate over the forecast period due to higher accuracy and sophisticated algorithms to perform certain tasks such as speech recognition and image classification. In addition, the growing adoption of AI solutions by various end-use industries is expected to boost revenue growth of the market.

Regional Outlook

We carefully examined each division, regional classification, national study, and subject-specific data set during the market research. This Artificial Neural Network Market research report's goal is to look at growth patterns, promising futures, important obstacles, and expected results. Information on significant market participants, strategic alliances, plans, new product launches, and joint ventures are all included in the research.

