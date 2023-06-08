/EIN News/ -- PUBLICIS GROUPE LAUNCHES PX END-TO-END CONTENT PLATFORM, POWERED BY ADOBE’S CONTENT SUPPLY CHAIN SOLUTION

Publicis PX offering connects Publicis’ global audience data, media capabilities, marketing transformation expertise and studio network with Adobe’s Content Supply Chain solution

PARIS, FRANCE, 8 June, 2023 – Publicis Groupe (Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40) today announced PX – an end to end production offering – dedicated to accelerating omnichannel content production, performance and personalisation. Data-driven, enabling dynamic-delivery and powered by the biggest modular-first studio network, PX is built to service engaging personalisation at scale.

With marketers reporting content needs have grown twofold in the past two years and expecting demand to grow by between 5x and 20x over the next two years*, Publicis Groupe identified a common challenge in the market: existing solutions that support content management and delivery are often pieced together from disparate technologies and disconnected from creative, production and media platforms.

Powered by Adobe’s Content Supply Chain solution – Adobe Experience Cloud and Creative Cloud including Adobe Workfront and Adobe Experience Manager – with Publicis Groupe’s global audience data, studio capabilities and media expertise, the new offering allows marketers to create, orchestrate, personalise and optimise the content design, delivery and performance across the entire supply chain.

Peformance Simplified

PX connects Publicis’ best-in-class studio and media capabilities with Adobe’s comprehensive Content Supply Chain solution within a seamless interface, providing marketers with a personalised dashboard and direct access to smart briefing, review and approval and modular asset management systems.

Content Amplified

Directly connected to Publicis Groupe’s network of 50 content studios, expert in modular content strategy, creative and production, PX is a one-stop-shop for marketers to originate, adapt, version and optimise their content. New generative AI capabilities include translation, generative voice-over origination as well as Adobe Sensei GenAi generative AI services, and Adobe Firefly, Adobe’s family of creative generative AI models, which produce commercially viable, professional-quality content. Modular asset management and automated versioning enable dynamic content assembly and publication, bringing to life creative and media personalisation requirements, consistently and cost-effectively.

Precision Maximized

The solution seamlessly connects data with taxonomy integrity and AI-driven tagging across the entire content supply chain from origination to publication and storage. PX tracks asset performance and includes AI-based image recognition that enables smart in-flight optimization.

“With data-driven personalisation at scale being critical to all future-facing marketing operations, PX is providing a true end-to-end optimal solution, connecting the dots between creative, production, media planning and activation ecosystems. Building on our ongoing partnership with Adobe, PX will further bring simplicity and efficiency to clients looking to streamline and accelerate how they are engaging with consumers” - Arthur Sadoun, CEO of Publicis Groupe.

“Adobe and Publicis have a longstanding partnership aligned on our joint mission to help brands around the world deliver more personalised experiences to customers,” said Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen. “We look forward to helping unlock the full potential of content and marketing at scale to drive profitable growth for our customers.”

