Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Market to Reach USD 5.09 Billion by 2026 : Allied Market Research

Natural Killer Cells Therapeutics Market

NK Cell Therapeutics market was projected at $1.40 billion in 2018 and is expected to hit $5.09 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 17.4%

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global NK Cell Therapeutics market was projected at $1.40 billion in 2018 and is expected to hit $5.09 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 17.4% during 2019–2026.

Rise in use of NK cells for the treatment of infections & liver diseases, surge in awareness among the population regarding various immunotherapies, and increase in R&D for the development of bi-specific antibody for engaging NK cells to eliminate tumor cells propel the growth of the global NK cell therapeutics market. On the other hand, lack of specificity & poor in-vivo survival of the cells, higher costs associated with the therapies, and their adverse side effects restrain the growth of the market to some extent. However, significant surge in R&D activities toward development of immunotherapy in developing economies is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2132

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐍𝐊 𝐜𝐞𝐥𝐥-𝐝𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐛𝐨𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐥 𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔

Based on therapeutics, the NK cell-directed antibodies segment accounted for nearly three-fifths of the total market share in 2018 and is anticipated to rule the roost during the estimated period. Increase in usage of monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of various diseases and its easy availability spur the growth. At the same time, the NK cell therapies segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 17.6% till 2026. Extensive research in developing NK cell therapeutics to treat cancer is the major factor driving the growth.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗-

Based on application, the cancer segment contributed to more than three-fourths of the total market revenue in 2018 and is expected to dominate through 2019–2026. This is attributed to significant increase in the prevalence of cancer in this region. The gastrointestinal diseases segment, on the other hand, is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 19.3% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the rising growth in geriatric population, and improvement in healthcare facilities in the province.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝟐𝟎𝟎 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/0bb390aeeaa38cc4eae548152f3d6176

𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐭𝐨 𝐛𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔-

Based on geography, North America held the major share in 2018, accounting for nearly half of the total market. Surge in the incidence of cancer in the region has driven the growth. At the same time, the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to showcase the fastest CAGR of 19.5% throughout the study period.

𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐊𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐬 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The key market players analyzed in the report include Affimed N.V., Altor BioScience Corporation, Chipscreen Biosciences, Ltd., NKT Therapeutics, Inc., Innate Pharma S.A., Sorrento Therapeutics Inc., NantKwest Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, and others. Incorporating a number of high-end strategies including expansions, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, collaborations, and others, these market players have become able to heighten their stand in the industry.

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2132

𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

Central Lab Market Size: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/central-lab-market-A15406

Gene Synthesis Market Share: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/gene-synthesis-market-A39015

𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.