Calibration Equipment Market Growth Analysis, Share, Demand By Regions, Scope And Forecast 2028

The global calibration equipment market size was significantly robust in2020 & is expected to register a rapidly inclining revenue CAGR over the forecast period

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Calibration Equipment Market Overview

The size of the global market for calibration equipment was considerably strong in 2020 and is projected to experience a rapid increase in revenue over the forecast period. The significant growth in market revenue can be primarily attributed to the growing demand for precise and accurate measurements in various critical operations and procedures, as well as the widespread use of measuring instruments across multiple industries such as electronics, automotive, aerospace & defense, and manufacturing. The advancement of technology in calibration equipment and the increasing number of calibration service providers worldwide who hold ISO certification are also expected to contribute to the growth of global market revenue for calibration equipment during the forecast period.

Calibration refers to the process of examining the accuracy of an instrument by comparing its readings with those of a standard instrument. This process assists in adjusting the precision of an instrument in accordance with the calibrated standard instrument, which complies with the ISO/IEC 17025 international standard for testing and calibration laboratories. The primary objective of calibration is to minimize measurement errors by ensuring the absolute accuracy of the instrument.

Calibration Equipment Market Segments

Instrument Type Outlook:

Pressure Calibration: The pressure calibration segment includes various types of instruments such as analogue pressure gauges, barometers, digital indicators, digital pressure gauges, and others. These instruments are used to calibrate and ensure the accuracy of pressure measurements in different applications.

Temperature Calibration: Temperature calibration involves the calibration of instruments used to measure temperature. This segment includes dial thermometers, infrared meters, PRTs (Platinum Resistance Thermometers) and thermistors, thermal cameras, thermometers/thermocouples, and others. These instruments are essential for maintaining precise temperature measurements.

Pipette Calibration: Pipette calibration involves the calibration of pipettes, which are commonly used in laboratories for accurate liquid handling. This segment includes single-channel and multi-channel manual pipettes, electronic pipettes, and other types of pipettes.

End-use Outlook:

Industrial: The industrial sector is a significant end-user of calibration equipment. Industries such as electronics, automotive, aerospace & defense, food & beverage, manufacturing, and others rely on accurate measurements for quality control and efficient operations. Calibration plays a crucial role in ensuring the accuracy of instruments used in these industries.

Overall, the diverse range of instrument types and the wide array of end-use industries demonstrate the importance of calibration equipment in maintaining accurate measurements and quality standards across various sectors.

Calibration Equipment Market: Strategic Developments

The calibration equipment market has witnessed significant strategic developments in recent years, reflecting the dynamic nature of the industry. These strategic initiatives have been undertaken by key players to enhance their market position, expand their product portfolio, and cater to the evolving needs of customers. Here are some notable strategic developments in the calibration equipment market:

1. Product Innovations: Companies operating in the calibration equipment market have been focused on developing innovative products to meet the growing demand for advanced calibration solutions. This includes the introduction of technologically advanced instruments with improved accuracy, precision, and ease of use. Companies have also incorporated features such as wireless connectivity and automation to streamline calibration processes.

2. Partnerships and Collaborations: Strategic partnerships and collaborations have played a crucial role in the expansion of the calibration equipment market. Key players have formed alliances with technology providers, calibration laboratories, and industry associations to leverage their expertise and resources. These partnerships aim to develop integrated solutions, enhance calibration services, and penetrate new markets.

3. Mergers and Acquisitions: The market has witnessed several mergers and acquisitions as companies seek to strengthen their market presence and expand their customer base. Through these strategic moves, companies have gained access to new technologies, manufacturing capabilities, and distribution channels. Mergers and acquisitions have also enabled companies to offer a comprehensive range of calibration equipment and services.

4. Geographic Expansion: To capitalize on emerging market opportunities, many calibration equipment companies have expanded their geographical footprint. This includes establishing new sales offices, distribution centers, and calibration laboratories in key regions. Geographic expansion enables companies to provide localized support and cater to the specific requirements of customers in different markets.

These strategic developments highlight the dynamic nature of the calibration equipment market, where companies continuously strive to innovate, collaborate, and expand their presence. By staying at the forefront of technology and meeting the evolving customer needs, companies aim to maintain a competitive edge in the market.

Calibration Equipment Market: Competitive landscape

General Electric, Siemens AG, Keysight Technologies Inc., Ametek Inc., Endress+Hauser AG, ESSCO Calibration Laboratory, Fluke Corporation, ABB Ltd., Tektronix Inc., Micro Precision Calibration Inc., Optical Test and Calibration Limited, SIMCO Electronics, Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG, Technical Maintenance Inc., Tradinco Instrumenten-Apparaten B.V., Trescal Inc., Transcat Inc., Martel Electronics, Omega SA, Bronkhorst High-Tech B.V., Mountz Incorporated, Chino Corporation, Gagemaker, and Extech Instruments are among the major companies in the global calibration equipment market.

