Steel Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Outlook, Report and Forecast 2023-2028
Steel Market To Be Driven By Its Extensive Demand As An Important Engineering And Construction Material In The Forecast Period Of 2023-202830 NORTH GOULD STREET, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Steel Market Price, Trends, Size, Share, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global steel market, assessing the market based on its segments like product, application, and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/steel-market/requestsample
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
Historical Market Size (2022): USD 1.269 trillion
Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 4%
Forecast Market Size (2028): USD 1.61 trillion
A variety of properties of steel such as its malleability, durability, hardness, and versatility have helped to increase the demand for it and flourish the steel industry.
Furthermore, the extensive usage of steel in the production process of a range of industries including, but limited to, transportation, aviation, manufacturing, and construction.
The booming automobile industry and infrastructural activities are expected to catalyse the market ahead in the coming years. Infrastructure of renewable energy sources, for instance, solar, wind or hydropower, make extensive use stainless steel.
In addition, the demand for steel is also expected to be aided by the production of home appliances including refrigerators, televisions, ovens, among others, as the household disposable income and spending power increase.
Steel Industry Definition and Major Segments
Steel is an iron-based alloy which is made by combining iron with carbon (less than 2%), recycled steel and other elements, such as 1% manganese and small amounts of silicon, phosphorus, sulphur, and oxygen. Steel is made either through the blast furnace-basic oxygen furnace (BF-BOF) route or the electric arc furnace (EAF) route. However, there can be variations and combinations in the routes.
Read Full Report with Table of Contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/steel-market
On the basis of product, the market is segmented into:
Hot Rolled Steel
Cold Rolled Steel
Direct Rolled Steel
Steel Tubes
Others
Based on application, the market is divided into:
Pre-Engineered Metal Buildings
Bridges
Industrial Structures
Others
The major regional markets include:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Steel Market Trends
India is amongst the major markets for producing and consuming steel. In India, the desirability for steel is invigorated by the sectors including oil and gas, automotive and infrastructure. Moreover, the easy and low-cost accessibility of labour along with abundance of iron ore reserves also drives the Indian steel industry. The launch of different new projects such as metro railways, airports and irrigation projects are expected to boost the overall steel industry ahead.
Owing to the property of steel being recyclable, the growing trends of sustainability also successfully support its growth. Given that it also does not release toxins into the ground, it is an eco-friendly material, which is expected to further strengthen its demand.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are ArcelorMittal SA, Nippon Steel Corporation, POSCO, Anshan Iron and Steel Group Corporation, China Baowu Steel Group Corp., Ltd., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
Read More Reports:
United States E-Cigarette and Vape Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/united-states-e-cigarette-and-vape-market-size-share-price-trends-growth-analysis-report-and-forecast-2023-2028-2023-05-08?mod=search_headline
Tea Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/tea-market-share-size-trends-price-growth-analysis-report-forecast-2023-2028-2023-05-09?mod=search_headline
Lyocell Fibre Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/lyocell-fibre-market-size-share-price-trends-growth-analysis-report-forecast-2023-2028-2023-05-11?mod=search_headline
Visual Effects (VFX) Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/visual-effects-vfx-market-share-size-trends-price-growth-analysis-report-and-forecast-2023-2028-2023-05-15?mod=search_headline
Contract Furniture and Furnishing Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/contract-furniture-and-furnishing-market-trends-price-share-size-growth-analysis-report-forecast-2023-2028-2023-05-15?mod=search_headline
United States Vinegar Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/united-states-vinegar-market-size-share-price-trends-growth-analysis-report-forecast-2023-2028-2023-05-15?mod=search_headline
India Beauty and Personal Care Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/india-beauty-and-personal-care-market-price-trends-size-share-growth-analysis-report-forecast-2023-2028-2023-05-15?mod=search_headline
Business Jets Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/business-jets-market-price-trends-size-share-growth-analysis-report-forecast-2023-2028-2023-05-15?mod=search_headline
Party Supplies Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/party-supplies-market-price-trends-size-share-growth-analysis-report-forecast-2023-2028-2023-05-16?mod=search_headline
India Roofing Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/india-roofing-market-price-trends-size-share-growth-analysis-report-forecast-2023-2028-2023-05-16?mod=search_headline
About Us:
Expert Market Research (EMR) is leading market research company with clients across the globe. Through comprehensive data collection and skilful analysis and interpretation of data, the company offers its clients extensive, latest and actionable market intelligence which enables them to make informed and intelligent decisions and strengthen their position in the market. The clientele ranges from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium scale enterprises.
EMR customises syndicated reports according to clients’ requirements and expectations. The company is active across over 15 prominent industry domains, including food and beverages, chemicals and materials, technology and media, consumer goods, packaging, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals, among others.
Over 3000 EMR consultants and more than 100 analysts work very hard to ensure that clients get only the most updated, relevant, accurate and actionable industry intelligence so that they may formulate informed, effective and intelligent business strategies and ensure their leadership in the market.
John Walker
Expert Market Research
+1 415-325-5166
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other