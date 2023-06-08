Outboard Boats Market Size Expected To Reach $ 8.06 Billion By 2027

Outboard Boats Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Outboard Boats Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s outboard boats market forecast, the outboard boats market size is predicted to reach a value of $ 8.06 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 8.6 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global outboard boats industry is due to the increase in the demand for recreational activities. North America region is expected to hold the largest outboard boats market share. Major outboard boats companies include Bombardier Products Inc., Brunswick Corporation, Campion marine Inc., Cantieri Capilli SRL, Groupe Beneteau.

Outboard Boats Market Segments

● By Type: Recreational Boats, Rigid Inflatable Boats, Small Utility Boats

● By Application: Tourism, Water Sport, Commercial Activity, Leisure Activity

● By End User: Fishing, Water Taxi, Transportation, Hospitality Business

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The outboard boat refers to a boat that is powered by outboard motors. These boats are designed to have the engine mounted on the transom, or back, of the boat, and can range in size from small fishing boats to large yachts.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends

4. Outboard Boats Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Outboard Boats Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

