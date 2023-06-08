EFSA opens consultation on health risks associated with polybrominated diphenyl ethers in food

PBDEs are a class of brominated flame retardants (BFRs). They are man-made chemicals used in a wide variety of products such as plastics, textiles and electrical/electronic equipment to make them less flammable. PBDEs can leach into the air, water, soil, food and feed.

These contaminants mainly occur in food of animal origin, such as fish, meat and milk. From research in experimental animals that was assessed in the draft opinion, experts concluded that PBDEs may have an adverse effect on the reproductive and nervous systems.

The CONTAM Panel recommended that monitoring of the presence of PBDEs in food should continue. In particular, experts called for more data on the occurrence of PBDEs in infant formula and on how these substances transfer from the mother to the infant during pregnancy and lactation.

EFSA performed a previous assessment of PBDEs in 2011, when it assessed the risk for individual PBDEs and identified health concerns for young people only. This latest draft opinion considers scientific evidence that has become available since 2011 and assesses the risks associated with the combined exposure to some of the most frequently detected PBDEs.

This is the second scientific opinion in a series of six opinions on the risks posed by BFRs. The first was published in 2021, updating the risk assessment of hexabromocyclododecanes (HBCDDs) in food.

The EU is making efforts to reduce risks from the use of BFRs. The use of certain BFRs is banned or restricted; however, because of their persistence in the environment there are still concerns about the risks these chemicals may pose to public health.

ECHA has recently released its Regulatory Strategy for Flame Retardants, identifying aromatic brominated flame retardants as candidates for EU-wide restriction. This would minimise the exposure of humans to this class of compounds.

The public consultation will run for six weeks. Interested stakeholders are invited to send comments by 20 July 2023.