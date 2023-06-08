Home Furnishings Stores Market Size Expected To Reach $ 249.81 Billion By 2027
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Home Furnishings Stores Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s home furnishings stores market forecast, the home furnishings stores market size is predicted to reach a value of $ 249.81 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 5.2 percent through the forecast period.
The growth in the global home furnishings stores industry is due to the growing interest in interior design. North America region is expected to hold the largest home furnishings stores market share. Major home furnishings stores companies include Ashley furniture industries Ltd., Duresta Upholstery Ltd., Kimball International, Shaw Industries Group Inc.
Home Furnishings Stores Market Segments
● By Product Type: Home Furniture, Home Textile, Wall Décor
● By Price Point: Mass, Premium
● By Application: E-Commerce Sales, In-store Sales
● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Home furnishings stores refer to retail store that sells the household equipment, usually made of wood, metal, plastics, marble, glass, fabrics, or related materials of a room, home, or office. These businesses are typically run from showrooms, and many provide interior decoration services in addition to product sales.
