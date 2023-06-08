Pectin Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

Pectin Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s Pectin Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Pectin Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers pectin market analysis and every facet of the pectin market outlook. As per TBRC’s pectin market forecast, the pectin market size is predicted to reach a value of $1.54 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.3% through the forecast period.

The increasing consumption of food and beverages is expected to propel the pectin market demand going forward. Europe is expected to hold the largest market share. Major pectin market players include DuPont Nutrition Biosciences ApS, CP Kelco, Cargill Incorporated, Herbstreith and Fox GmbH, Naturex Inc., Lucid Colloids Ltd, Silvateam SpA, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Ingredion Incorporated.

Pectin Market Segments

1) By Type: HM Pectin, LM Pectin

2) By Function: Thickener, Stabilizer, Gelling agent, Fat replacer, Other Functions

3) By Raw Material: Citrus Fruits, Apples, Sugar Beet

4) By Distribution Channel: Direct, Indirect

5) By Application: Food And Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Bakery, Dairy Products, Other Applications

This type of fiber refers to a soluble fiber that can be extracted from the cell walls of fruits by boiling and then cooling with an acid, such as lemon juice or citric acid. It is commonly used as a gelling agent in food products, particularly in the production of jams, jellies, and other fruit preserves.

