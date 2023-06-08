Outboard Engines Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Outboard Engines Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers outboard engines market analysis and every facet of the outboard engines market research. As per TBRC’s outboard engines market forecast, the outboard engines market size is predicted to reach a value of $11.81 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 5.4% through the forecast period.
Rising production and sales of yachts are expected to propel the outboard engine market demand going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the market include Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., Brunswick Corporation, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Honda Motor Co. Inc., Bombardier Recreational Products Inc., Tohatsu Corporation, Hidea Power Machinery Co. Ltd., Cox Powertrain, Elco Motor Yachts, Evinrude Outboard Motors.
Outboard Engines Market Segments
1) By Type: Fuel-Oil Outboard, Electric Outboard
2) By Engine Type: 2-Stroke, 4-Stroke, Electric
3) By Application: Personal Boat, Commercial Boat, Government Enforcement Boat, Other Applications
These types of engines are self-contained portable propulsion devices used to power boats. These types of engines engines are situated on the boat's transom, outside of the hull. They are used to power and steer the boat.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Outboard Engines Market Trends
4. Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Outboard Engines Market Growth
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
