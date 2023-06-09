National Litigation Proceeds Against Tepezza Manufacturer for Hearing Impairment Injuries
LPR's products liability team has filed lawsuits on behalf of two individuals who took the thyroid eye disease drug and suffered permanent hearing loss.
Horizon's unlawful conduct with respect to Tepezza caused these women, as well as hundreds, if not thousands, of other individuals to develop severe and permanent hearing impairment."PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nationally recognized mass torts law firm Levin Papantonio Rafferty (LPR) announced it has filed lawsuits on behalf of two individuals who allege that Horizon Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s thyroid eye disease (TED) drug Tepezza caused them to suffer hearing loss and ringing in the ear (tinnitus).
— BRANDON BOGLE, ATTORNEY, LEVIN PAPANTONIO RAFFERTY
As of June 2, 2023, these lawsuits will be transferred to the Northern District of Illinois where similar pending cases and future "tag-along" cases against Horizon will be centralized for the purposes of discovery and pretrial proceedings in multidistrict litigation (MDL No. 3079), as ordered by the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation (JPML). More of the filed actions against the Chicago-based biopharmaceutical company are pending in this district than any other district, according to the JPML's Transfer Order.
"We appreciate that our clients will benefit from the streamlining effect of centralized litigation," said LPR Attorney Brandon Bogle, who is representing the law firm's Tepezza clients. "Numerous patients have claimed that they used Tepezza for their TED and suffered permanent hearing loss or tinnitus. This centralization will ensure that discovery and other pretrial matters happen swiftly, uniformly, and cost-efficiently, which is vitally important for our clients."
As of the date the Tepezza MDL was created, there were 37 cases pending in 8 districts, according to the Transfer Order.
Two TED Patients Sue Horizon for Hearing Impairment Injuries
On March 1, 2023, Bogle filed a lawsuit (Case 6:23-cv-00282-DNH-ATB) against Horizon Therapetuics USA, Inc., on behalf of Kimberly Exton, a resident of Oriskany, New York, who was diagnosed with TED. To treat her condition, Exton received Tepezza infusions from her physician, which the Complaint alleges caused Exton to suffer permanent hearing loss and tinnitus.
On April 18, 2023, Maria Lemire, a resident of Yuba City, California, filed her lawsuit against Horizon (Case 2:23-cv-00724-KJM-DB). To treat her diagnosed TED, Lemire received Tepezza infusions from her physician, which the Complaint alleges caused Exton to suffer permanent hearing loss and tinnitus.
According to both filed Complaints, "... there is no warning or indication that Tepezza can, and in fact does, cause permanent hearing loss and tinnitus. Nor are physicians directed to conduct base-line audiology testing prior to treatment with Tepezza or monitor hearing acuity during treatment."
Both Plaintiffs are bringing their cases against Horizon for injuries they suffered from their use of Tepezza, including physical pain, emotional distress, and medical expenses.
"Horizon's unlawful conduct with respect to Tepezza caused these women, as well as hundreds, if not thousands, of other individuals to develop severe and permanent hearing impairment. We look forward to fighting on their behalf for justice," Bogle said.
