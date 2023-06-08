First-Ever Glass Tweeters For Car Stereo Developed by BZRK Audio
EINPresswire.com/ -- Phoenix-based barnd of high-quality speaker solutions BZRK Audio announces the successful development of the first commercially available car tweeters featuring glass parts. The only car stereo speakers of their kind, the glass tweeters provide a cost-effective alternative to more exotic materials that are found in very high end tweeters, such as diamond or beryllium .
The inspiration for the innovative new car speaker technology came to Featherstone in 2021 when he discovered a company that manufactures glass parts for speakers. The glass component produced an impressive amount of sound detail, but they weren’t available in the form of car speakers.
Determined to implement them into his car stereo system, Featherstone turned to his connections in the speaker industry to create something the market had never seen before.
“This is a novel material for speakers, and it provides several benefits to the end user,” said BZRK Audio Principal Paris Featherstone, who coordinated the developement through the prototype stage. “I’m thrilled to be at the forefront of something so new and exciting in the world of car audio, and I know that fellow audio enthusiasts will be equally as excited to experience this brand new sound.”
Despite the elegant look and lightweight feel of the glass tweeters, the BZRK Audio prototype is rigid, durable, and suited to the usual wear and tear typical with car speakers. With a tough dome shape, the resulting sound profile of the tweeter pair is perfect for drivers in need of a sharp and detailed speaker experience.
“These glass tweeters are more than just a novelty – in fact, they make some of the most detailed sounds I’ve heard from tweeters,” continued Featherstone.
BZRK Audio’s new glass tweeters will hit the market sometime in 2024 following a crowdfunding campaign, which is live on Indiegogo now through July 29th, 2023. The flexible funding goal is currently set at $20,000 to cover production costs for 500 – 1000 tweeter pairs, logo and package design, and the long-term goal of showcasing a retail-ready product at CES 2024.
When production is complete, the price of a pair of glass dome tweeters will start at $75, but contributors who pledge $45 USD and up during the crowdfunding stage will receive a complimentary pair.
“Working with entirely new materials to produce a brand new type of product is a challenge, but I’m thrilled to push the boundaries of what’s possible with car speakers,” said Featherstone. “Nobody is using glass for this style of speaker, which means we’re in on the ground floor of something truly special. I’m so grateful for the support so far, and I can’t wait to see how far these tweeters go.”
To learn more about the glass car tweeters Indiegogo campaign, head to www.indiegogo.com/projects/glass-car-tweeters#/. To learn more about BZRK Audio, explore its assortment of audio technology, and get to know Founder and Principal Paris Featherstone, please visit www.BZRKAudio.com.
About BZRK Audio
Since 2017, BZRK Audio has developed affordable high-quality audio equipment out of its headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona. With a passion for innovative materials, stunning sound, and novel technology, Founder and Principal Paris Featherstone has blended approachability and dependability to deliver a new type of audio experience.
BZRK Audio specializes in next-gen car audio technology and super tweeters; a first-of-its-kind glass dome tweeter is currently in the development stage and expected to hit the market in 2024.
