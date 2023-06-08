Submit Release
New Book from Renowned Author, Entrepreneur, and Veteran Sheds Light on the Principles of Real Estate Investing

Stephen Nalley, Founder & CEO of Black Briar Advisors

Stephen Nalley, DBA, CHA

Foundation and Principles of Real Estate Investing

Relentless Pursuit

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Black Briar Advisors, a renowned full-service real estate investment company, today announces the release of "The Foundation and Principles of Real Estate Investing," a new book penned by its Founder & CEO, who is also a respected author, entrepreneur, and veteran.

"The Foundation and Principles of Real Estate Investing" provides a deep dive into the complexities of real estate investing, serving as a practical guide to those looking to navigate the world of distressed real estate assets. This book brings together the author's vast knowledge, providing insightful, actionable strategies built on years of hands-on experience in the acquisition, repositioning, and turnaround of distressed real estate assets.

This comprehensive guide delivers a profound understanding of the real estate investment landscape, sharing invaluable tips and strategies, and offering a roadmap to success in this highly competitive market. The book is based on the author's successful career, drawing on his extensive experience and the stellar track record of Black Briar Advisors.

"With this book, we aim to demystify the real estate investing process, particularly in the field of distressed assets," said the author. "The goal is to help investors at all levels understand the foundation and principles that guide successful real estate investing."

"The Foundation and Principles of Real Estate Investing" promises to be an enlightening read, combining personal anecdotes with strategic advice, providing readers with the knowledge and tools they need to take their real estate investing endeavors to the next level.
The book is now available for purchase at all major booksellers.

About the Author The author, a distinguished veteran, entrepreneur, and author, is the Founder & CEO of Black Briar Advisors. The company specializes in the acquisition, repositioning, and turnaround of distressed real estate assets. The author's extensive experience and distinctive perspective offer an unprecedented glimpse into the world of real estate investing.

For more information, please visit the website www.stephennalley.com, or contact Stephen Nalley for interviews or review copies.

Stephen Nalley
Black Briar Advisors
+1 904-902-3175
snalley@blackbriarus.com

