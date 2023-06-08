CITY OF NEWBURGH ANNOUNCES FREE ADMISSION TO DIA BEACON FOR ALL CITY RESIDENTS

The City of Newburgh is pleased to announce that all City residents and families will now receive free admission to Dia Beacon

Over the last two decades it has been incredible to witness not just the growth of an amazing place for art, but also the forging of such strong partnerships between Dia Beacon and nearby communities.” — Jessica Morgan, Dia’s Nathalie de Gunzburg Director

THE CITY OF NEWBURGH, NEW YORK, USA, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a groundbreaking partnership with Dia Art Foundation and Assemblymember Jonathan Jacobson, the City of Newburgh is pleased to announce that all City residents and families will now receive free admission to Dia Beacon, starting on Saturday, May 13, 2023. The expansion of Dia’s free local admission program to City of Newburgh residents will help mark Dia Beacon’s 20th anniversary.

City Manager Todd Venning said, “The City of Newburgh congratulates Dia Beacon on its twentieth anniversary and is so pleased that Dia is celebrating the occasion by expanding its free local admission program to City of Newburgh residents. For centuries, the City of Newburgh has served as a cultural center that has produced genre-defining talent across disciplines, from Andrew Jackson Downing to Lillie Howard, to James Patterson and Pardison Fontaine. We are excited to embark on a new era of cross-river cultural partnership with Dia and the City of Beacon.”

Jessica Morgan, Dia’s Nathalie de Gunzburg Director: “Over the last two decades it has been incredible to witness not just the growth of an amazing place for art, but also the forging of such strong partnerships between Dia Beacon and nearby communities. We truly would not be here if it weren’t for support from Beacon and Newburgh residents as well as the entire Hudson Valley. Facilitating greater access to the arts is deeply important to Dia. I can think of no better way to celebrate our twentieth anniversary than to extend our free-admission policy across the river, making it easier for our neighbors to visit the museum as many times as they would like.”

Assemblymember Jonathan Jacobson: “I am pleased that Dia leadership heard my call to open their doors to residents of Newburgh, who can now join their Beacon neighbors across the river by enjoying this world class museum for free. I thank Dia leadership for their vision and look forward to seeing further partnerships to benefit Newburgh and Beacon residents of all ages.”

City of Newburgh Mayor Torrance Harvey: “The arts and humanities connect us to each other, and for twenty years Dia Beacon has connected the Hudson Valley’s communities together as a shared place to experience, learn, and grow. Dia’s presence in Beacon has been a catalyst for the City of Newburgh’s arts community, and now thanks to Assemblymember Jonathan Jacobson, and Dia’s incredible leadership, our residents and families will have free access to this transformative art space. The City Council thanks Jessica Morgan, Assemblymember Jacobson, and the entire Dia arts collaborative for their leadership, vision, and commitment to the City of Newburgh.”

Dia Beacon is located at 3 Beekman Street, Beacon, New York 12508. For more information on opening hours, admission, and current exhibitions, visit Dia’s website.

About Dia Art Foundation

The expansion to Newburgh of local free admission marks the occasion of Dia Beacon’s twentieth anniversary and reflects the enduring ties the museum has with its neighbors. In addition to expanded free admission, Dia will continue its robust educational programming in these surrounding areas, encouraging people of all ages to engage with art.