Salgenx Introduces Breakthrough in Energy Storage Tech: Saltwater Redox Flow Batteries with Ultracapacitor Electrodes

MADISON, WISCONSIN, USA, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Salgenx, a leading innovator in energy storage solutions, is pleased to announce development of Saltwater Redox Flow Batteries (SRFB) utilizing Ultracapacitors as possible electrode material. This cutting-edge technology promises to revolutionize the energy storage industry by offering unprecedented efficiency, scalability, and sustainability.

Traditional redox flow batteries have shown great potential for large-scale grid-based energy storage applications due to their long cycle life, scalability, and decoupled energy and power capacity. However, one of the challenges faced by conventional flow batteries is the limited power output and response time, hindering their ability to meet the demands of high-power applications especially in peaker-plants and grid balancing.

In response to this challenge, Salgenx, has undertaken extensive research and development to integrate Ultracapacitors as the electrode material within Saltwater Redox Flow Batteries. Ultracapacitors, known for their high power density, rapid charge/discharge capabilities, and long cycle life, offer a unique solution to enhance the power output and response time of flow batteries.

Activated carbon, one of the materials used in the Ultracapacitor electrodes, plays a crucial role in the performance of Salgenx's Saltwater Redox Flow Batteries. Activated carbon provides a high surface area and porosity, allowing for efficient adsorption and desorption of ions during charge and discharge cycles. This contributes to the enhanced power density and rapid response of the Ultracapacitors. Additionally, activated carbon is highly recyclable, making it an environmentally friendly choice for electrode materials.

By utilizing Ultracapacitors as the electrode material or externally as a bridge between the battery and grid, Salgenx's Saltwater Redox Flow Batteries can deliver exceptional power performance, making them ideal for demanding applications such as grid stabilization, peak shaving, and renewable energy integration. The Ultracapacitors act as a power buffer, enabling the flow battery to handle sudden load spikes and deliver power instantaneously. This rapid power response from the Ultracapacitors complements the slower response time of the redox flow battery, providing a balanced and efficient energy storage solution.

According to Greg Giese, CEO of Salgenx, "The integration of Ultracapacitors in our Saltwater Redox Flow Batteries and as a bridge from the battery to the grid, represents a significant milestone in energy storage technology. We are excited about the immense potential of this breakthrough, as it addresses the limitations of conventional flow batteries and offers a more responsive, efficient, sustainable, and cost-effective solution for energy storage applications."

Salgenx has recently published the "Salgenx Saltwater Redox Flow Battery Technology Review," a comprehensive report detailing the advancements and capabilities of their innovative energy storage technology. The report provides an in-depth analysis of Ultracapacitors and their possible applications in a saltwater battery system. It highlights the benefits of combining Ultracapacitors and redox flow batteries, offering valuable insights into the future of grid-scale energy storage. The report is available through Infinity Turbine website: https://www.infinityturbine.com

Salgenx, a division of Infinity Turbine LLC is committed to advancing the development of this innovative technology through collaboration with industry partners, academic institutions, and government agencies. The company anticipates pilot projects and commercial deployments in the future when funding becomes available, contributing to the global transition towards a clean and sustainable energy infrastructure.

