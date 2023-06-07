SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Plug Power Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – PLUG

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Plug Power Inc. (“Plug” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PLUG), and certain officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware, and docketed under 23-cv-00576, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Plug common stock between August 9, 2022, and March 1, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”), seeking to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”), and SEC Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder.



If you are a shareholder who purchased or otherwise acquired Plug common stock during the Class Period, you have until June 12, 2023 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com . To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

Plug is a hydrogen fuel cell company that develops power systems for use in electric vehicles, stationary power units, and other purposes.

This Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts, about the Company’s business and operations. Specifically, Defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that the Company was unable to effectively manage its supply chain and product manufacturing, resulting in reduced revenues and margins, increased inventory levels, and several large deals being delayed until at least 2023, among other issues. As a result, Defendants’ statements about the Company’s business, operations, prospects, and ability to effectively manage its supply chain and production lacked a reasonable basis.

The Class Period begins on August 9, 2022, to coincide with the publication of Plug’s financial results for the second quarter of 2022, when Defendants assured investors that the Company had a “Strong Business Outlook” and touted a $15 billion sales funnel. Defendants also emphasized that the Company’s supply chain was strong—with the Company’s Chief Executive Officer stating that he did “not foresee supply chain issues this year”—and that Plug’s rapidly growing inventory was simply attributable to the substantial growth the Company would experience in the second half of 2022. Consistent with these representations, Defendants projected that the Company would generate 2022 revenue between $900 million and $925 million, representing approximately 80% year-over-year growth.

Just a few months later, on October 14, 2022, investors began to learn the truth about Plug’s prospects when the Company warned that full-year revenue could be 5% to 10% lower than previously projected. Defendants attributed the revenue revision to “some larger projects potentially being completed in 2023 instead of 2022 due to timing and broader supply chain issues.” On this news, the price of Plug common stock declined $1.20 per share, or more than 6%, from a close of $19.23 per share on October 13, 2022, to close at $18.03 per share on October 14, 2022.

About three weeks later, on November 8, 2022, the Company reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2022, reporting a decrease in gross margins and a further increase in inventory levels. On this news, the price of Plug common stock declined $0.20 per share, or more than 1%, from a close of $14.81 per share on November 8, 2022, to close at $14.61 per share on November 9, 2022.

On January 25, 2023, despite Defendants’ previous assurances that revenue growth would be at least 60% on a year-over-year basis, Plug revealed that it now expected to generate year-over-year revenue growth of just 45% to 50% in 2022. Defendants explained that this disappointing result “had to do with the fact that the new products came out a little slower than we hoped,” as Plug’s “[m]anufacturing had a few more issues than we hoped” and “added . . . complexity to supply chain.” Following this revelation, the price of Plug common stock declined $0.97 per share, or approximately 6%, from a close of $16.34 per share on January 25, 2023, to close at $15.37 per share on January 26, 2023.

Then, after the market closed on March 1, 2023, the Company announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022, including full-year revenue growth of just 40% on a year-over-year basis—missing even the reduced guidance range provided just a few weeks prior. On this news, the price of Plug common stock declined $0.88 per share, or more than 6%, from a close of $14.21 per share on March 1, 2023, to close at $13.33 per share on March 2, 2023.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered billions of dollars in damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com .