SB166 in Sen: Representative O'Connor added as a cosponsor - 2023-06-07

WISCONSIN, June 7 - An Act to repeal 322.001 (16) and 322.120 (1) (a); to renumber and amend 322.120 (3) (b); to amend 322.001 (15), 322.036, 322.056 (2), 322.056 (5), 322.120 (3) (a) (intro.) and 322.133; and to create 321.04 (1) (s), 321.04 (1) (t), 322.0935, 322.120 (3) (b) 1., 322.1325 and 322.1345 of the statutes; Relating to: punitive articles in the Wisconsin Code of Military Justice prohibiting certain activities; procedures applicable to courts-martial cases under the Wisconsin Code of Military Justice; treatment of victims of an offense under the Wisconsin Code of Military Justice; defining military offenses under the Wisconsin Code of Military Justice; punishments for violations of the Wisconsin Code of Military Justice; and the removal of gender-specific language from the Wisconsin Code of Military Justice.