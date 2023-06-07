Submit Release
AFGHANISTAN, June 7 - Angelica Evans is a Russia Researcher on the Russia/Ukraine portfolio at the Institute for the Study of War. She graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Affairs in May 2023 with an MA in International Affairs, with a focus on security studies and the post-Soviet space. Angelica also holds a BA from Texas A&M University with a double major in International Studies and Russian Studies, as well as a master’s certification in Advanced International Affairs from the Bush School of Government and Public Service. Her research interests include the Wagner Group’s activities in Africa, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, and the legacies of the Soviet Gulags.  

