YES Communities Awards 2023 Building Futures Scholarship to Arrupe Jesuit Student

/EIN News/ -- Denver, Colorado, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YES Communities, a Denver-based operator of manufactured housing communities, awarded a 2023 Building Futures scholarship to Nathaly G., a local senior at Arrupe Jesuit High School. Nathaly was selected for academic achievement and a demonstrated commitment to public service within the community.

Since the inception of the partnership with Arrupe Jesuit High School in 2010, forty students have worked at YES Communities through the Corporate Work Study Program.

“We are thrilled to enter the 13th year of our partnership with Arrupe Jesuit. The hands-on experience these students receive can truly change the trajectory of their future careers” said Jean Gonzales, Vice President of Human Resources at YES Communities.

"YES Communities has been a partner of Arrupe Jesuit High School for over 10 years through our work-study program. They have helped students grow into professional young men and women. We are also grateful for the development of the YES Communities Scholarship which was established a few years ago, which supports the cost of college for a student. We look forward to many more years of collaboration and partnership!" said Micaela Escontrias, Director of College Counseling and Alumni Support at Arrupe High School.

About Arrupe Jesuit High School

Arrupe Jesuit High School is a Catholic, college preparatory school offering students with limited economic resources a premier educational experience through rigorous academics, formation in faith and discernment, and a unique work-study program – fostering community, leadership, personal growth, and opportunity for all. To learn more, visit www.arrupejesuit.com

About YES Communities

YES Communities is an operator of manufactured housing communities based in Denver, Colorado. YES has been recognized as the Manufactured Housing Institute's "Community Operator of the Year" from 2009 to 2019. For more information, please visit www.yescommunities.com

Attachments

Vanessa Jasinski YES Communities 1-833-625-0269 media@yescommunities.com