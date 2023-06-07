Submit Release
ADVISORY: Governor to Recognize Anniversary/Relationship with Israel

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495    

LINCOLN, NE – On Thursday, June 8, Governor Jim Pillen will host Consul General Yinam Cohen at a news conference, recognizing the 75th anniversary of the establishment of the State of Israel. CG Cohen represents the Consulate of Israel in Chicago. Nebraska is among eight states in the Midwest included in the jurisdiction of that office.  

 

In addition, Nebraska business, university and community representatives will speak about Nebraska’s ties to Israel. Governor Pillen will present a proclamation, noting the relationship, as well as marking Israel’s anniversary, which was on May 14.   

 

This event is open to credentialed media.    

    

What: Israel 75th Anniversary Recognition 

When: 2:00 p.m. CT on Thursday, June 8  

Where: Governor's Hearing Room, Nebraska State Capitol, 1445 K Street, Lincoln   

Who: Governor Jim Pillen, Consul General, business, university, community representatives 

 

The news conference will be streamed live at NebraskaPublicMedia.org/live. An audio feed for media will be available by dialing 888-820-1398. When prompted, enter participant code: 1226515#, followed by the # sign to connect to the call.

