Maine DOE Joins MCLA in Honoring Caitlin Dailey and Christine Hesler as 2023 Top Curriculum Leaders

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) joins the Maine Curriculum Leaders Association (MCLA) in honoring Caitlin Dailey, Math Coach at Oxford Elementary School and Hebron Station School and K-6 Math Coordinator for Oxford Hills School District MSAD 17, as the 2023 Instructional Coach of the Year, and Christine Hesler, Director of Curriculum, Instruction, and Assessment for RSU 14, as the 2023 Curriculum Leader of The Year.

Caitlin Dailey

MCLA 2023 Instructional Coach of the Year

Caitlin Dailey, is currently the Math Coach at Oxford Elementary School, also supporting Hebron Station School as a Math Coach, and is the K-6 Math Coordinator for Oxford Hills School District MSAD 17. Caitlin has been a coach for eleven years working in Augusta, Lewiston, and now MSAD 17. Caitlin has a notable passion and expertise in math, a deep repertoire of tools and resources to offer, and is undoubtedly highly skilled in instructional strategies. She is equally interested in collaboration and willing to follow the needs and requests of the teaching staff. Caitlin is highly effective while also humbly acknowledging that even as a coach, she is a learner alongside her colleagues as teammates. She not only leads teachers through coaching cycles but also is an active participant in the school’s PLC meetings, creating and sharing protocols. In addition, Caitlin has collaborated with the Maine Mathematics and Science Alliance to support teachers in implementing math interventions and spearheaded a multi-year district-wide professional development program. Caitlin believes that developing strong relationships is the key to a successful coaching model. MCLA is proud to honor Caitlin Dailey as the 2023 Instructional Coach of the Year.

Christine Hesler

MCLA 2023 Curriculum Leader of The Year

Christine has been the Director of Curriculum, Instruction, and Assessment for RSU 14 since 2012. Since then, Christine has been instrumental in elevating practices in her district regarding curriculum and assessment transparency and continuing to support staff as they refine their instructional practices. From developing an instructional coaching model in RSU 14 to providing rich professional development throughout each school year, Christine has been an exemplary educational leader with a laser focus on students. Some of Christine’s outstanding work includes, leading the district’s remote learning team, utilizing technology to provide a high level of transparency and accountability as it relates to curriculum, instruction and assessment, and mentoring instructional coaches to maintain a focus on highly effective practices. Christine consistently partners with her colleagues to reflect and refine processes and practices each year. Not only has Christine excelled within her district but is always willing to share her knowledge with others. Christine has led professional development for the Greater Sebago Education Alliance and continues to be an involved member of the Maine Curriculum Leaders Association. Christine’s enthusiasm and positive attitude are contagious, as every encounter with her sparks new ideas, a high level of professional collaboration, and unending support. MCLA is pleased to honor and celebrate Christine Hesler as the 2023 Curriculum Leader of the Year.

For more information about the awards for the MLCA, please visit their website: https://www.mainecla.org/.