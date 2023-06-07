Submit Release
Epsilon Energy Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epsilon Energy Ltd. (“Epsilon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EPSN) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.0625 per share of common stock (annualized $0.25/sh) to the stock holders of record at the close of business on June 15th 2023, payable on June 30th 2023. All dividends paid by the Company are “eligible dividends” as defined in subsection 89(1) of the Income Tax Act (Canada), unless indicated otherwise.

About Epsilon

Epsilon Energy Ltd. is a North American onshore natural gas production and midstream company with assets in Pennsylvania, Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma.

Contact Information:

281-670-0002

Jason Stabell
Chief Executive Officer
Jason.Stabell@EpsilonEnergyLTD.com

Andrew Williamson
Chief Financial Officer
Andrew.Williamson@EpsilonEnergyLTD.com


