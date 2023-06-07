The North West Company Inc. Announces Voting Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North West Company Inc. (TSX: NWC) (“North West”) today announced voting results for the election of directors at its annual general meeting of shareholders held today, June 7, 2023, via live audio webcast (the “Meeting”). Each of the nominees listed in the management information circular dated April 5, 2023 was elected as a director of North West at the Meeting.



A total of 21,503,637 variable voting and common voting shares representing 44.96% of all of North West’s issued and outstanding shares were voted in connection with the Meeting. Shareholders approved all items of business before the Meeting, including the election of directors as follows:

Nominee Votes For % of Votes

For Votes

Withheld % of Votes

Withheld Brock Bulbuck 20,620,912 95.89% 882,725 4.11% Deepak Chopra 19,892,968 92.51% 1,610,669 7.49% Frank Coleman 20,070,880 93.34% 1,432,757 6.66% Stewart Glendinning 20,598,018 95.79% 905,619 4.21% Rachel Huckle 21,436,999 99.69% 66,638 0.31% Annalisa King 19,891,702 92.50% 1,611,935 7.50% Violet Konkle 20,648,442 96.02% 855,195 3.98% Steven Kroft 21,092,260 98.09% 411,377 1.91% Daniel McConnell 21,160,704 98.41% 342,933 1.59% Jennefer Nepinak 21,056,041 97.92% 447,596 2.08% Victor Tootoo 20,647,777 96.02% 855,860 3.98%





In addition, North West reports that:



an ordinary resolution approving the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as North West’s auditors for the 2023 fiscal year was passed by a majority of the votes represented at the Meeting; and an advisory resolution accepting North West’s board’s approach to executive compensation was passed by a majority of the votes represented at the Meeting.

Details of the voting results on all matters considered at the Meeting are available in North West’s report of voting results, which is available under North West’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

ABOUT THE NORTH WEST COMPANY INC.

The North West Company Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading retailer of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighbourhoods in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific and the Caribbean. North West operates 225 stores under the trading names Northern, NorthMart, Giant Tiger, Alaska Commercial Company, Cost-U-Less and RiteWay Food Markets and has annualized sales of approximately CDN$2.4 billion.

The variable voting and common voting shares of North West trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “NWC”.

