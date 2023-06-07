Securiguard Appoints Tim Saunders as Vice President and General Manager of the Ontario and Eastern Region

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Securiguard Services Limited, Canada's largest exclusively Canadian safety and security services and solutions provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of Tim Saunders as the Vice President and General Manager for the Ontario and Eastern region. With over 15 years of leadership experience in the security industry, Mr. Saunders brings a wealth of expertise and a proven track record of success to his new role.



Securiguard's strategic focus is on its Triple Bottom Line of People, Planet and Profit, and this appointment affirms Securiguard's commitment to its people and its passion for investing in, developing, and supporting its diverse, caring, and professional team.

Prior to joining Securiguard, Mr. Saunders served as a senior executive at a prominent national competitor, where he played a pivotal role in strategic planning, client service excellence, and business development. His leadership was instrumental in spearheading various initiatives that significantly improved the company's performance, client satisfaction, and portfolio growth.

As the Vice President and General Manager, Tim will assume responsibility for leading, managing, and overseeing Securiguard's portfolio and operations in the region. Mr. Saunders will also be a member of the strategic executive team contributing and leading national initiatives and innovation.

“Tim's commitment to delivering excellent customer service, along with his well-honed leadership skills and deep understanding of the security industry, make him the perfect fit to guide the Ontario team,” said Robin Chakrabarti, President and CEO at Securiguard. “His passion for creating a work environment that fosters business growth and personal success will further enhance the experience of Securiguard's dedicated employees and valued clients.”

Tim Saunders brings an exceptional depth of experience and a passion for excellence to his new role. He stated, “I am grateful for the opportunity to join and work with such a talented and energetic team, it’s an amazing time to be part of the security industry as the demand for solutions become more complex and dynamic, Securiguard is perfectly positioned with its thirst to drive innovative solutions and a culture second to none in our commitment in supporting our people and our clients.”

About Securiguard Services Limited

Securiguard Services Limited has been at the forefront of the asset protection arena for almost 50 years by being a leading-edge, innovative security and safety solutions provider. With the ability to service clients across Canada, including major centers, small towns, and remote locations by air, land, or sea, Securiguard's team of strong security and safety professionals makes people feel safe by offering a comprehensive selection of safety and security services and solutions.

Securiguard has proven expertise in deploying security and safety personnel in a variety of industries, including Corporate, Retail, Property Management, Industrial, Aviation, Marine, Government, Educational, and Industrial/Resource Projects and has the largest and highest accredited K9 detection and screening division in Canada. To learn more, visit www.securiguard.com.

