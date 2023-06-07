Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,547 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 456,947 in the last 365 days.

Myriad Genetics to Participate in Goldman Sachs Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc., (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, today announced Paul J. Diaz, president and CEO, will participate in the 44th Annual Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference with a fireside chat on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. PT.

A replay of the fireside chat will be available on the investor relations section of Myriad’s website at www.myriad.com.

About Myriad Genetics
Myriad Genetics is a leading genetic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad develops and offers genetic tests that help assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where genetic insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. For more information, visit www.myriad.com.

Media Contact:
 Investor Contact:
Glenn Farrell Matt Scalo
(385) 318-3718 (801) 584-3532
PR@myriad.com IR@myriad.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Myriad Genetics to Participate in Goldman Sachs Healthcare Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more