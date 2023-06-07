Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,547 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 456,901 in the last 365 days.

Ultragenyx to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- NOVATO, Calif., June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for serious rare and ultrarare genetic diseases, today announced that Emil D. Kakkis, M.D., Ph.D., the company's chief executive officer and president, will participate in a fireside at the upcoming Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, June 12, 2023, at 3:20 p.m. PT.

The live and archived webcast of the panel will be accessible from the company’s website at https://ir.ultragenyx.com/events-presentations.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Ultragenyx is a biopharmaceutical company committed to bringing novel products to patients for the treatment of serious rare and ultrarare genetic diseases. The company has built a diverse portfolio of approved therapies and product candidates aimed at addressing diseases with high unmet medical need and clear biology for treatment, for which there are typically no approved therapies treating the underlying disease.

The company is led by a management team experienced in the development and commercialization of rare disease therapeutics. Ultragenyx’s strategy is predicated upon time- and cost-efficient drug development, with the goal of delivering safe and effective therapies to patients with the utmost urgency.

For more information on Ultragenyx, please visit the company's website at: www.ultragenyx.com.

Contacts – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc.
Investors
Joshua Higa
ir@ultragenyx.com

Media
Jeff Blake
media@ultragenyx.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Ultragenyx to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more