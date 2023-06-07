E4E Relief launches first-of-its-kind Emergency Financial Relief℠ platform

The organization’s world-class technology, which makes financial relief available to all stakeholders material to a business, was created in collaboration with KPMG LLP and Microsoft.

/EIN News/ -- Charlotte, NC, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHARLOTTE, N.C. – E4E Relief, a pioneer in providing financial relief to individuals on behalf of the companies they serve, has launched a world-class technology platform designed to enhance the experience of its applicants and clients, to scale operations globally and to support a broader swath of the workforce than ever before. The Emergency Financial Relief platform now makes financial relief and its corresponding business and social impact available to all stakeholders material to the success of a business, including employees and contractors, as well as franchisees, suppliers, vendors, customers and the broader community.

The platform was built in collaboration with KPMG and Microsoft, who were critical in ensuring the platform provides best-in-class experience, security, accessibility and confidentiality as it scales to support workforces and communities around the world.

“For an organization growing at the pace of E4E Relief, scalability of their platform was our top priority, ensuring the technology would support the organization moving forward. At the same time, we also understood we had to prioritize enhancing the applicant experience to ensure individuals in need can access relief securely and efficiently,” said Cherie Gartner, Microsoft Global Lead Partner at KPMG. “Our team worked side-by-side with E4E Relief over the course of this project to understand the needs and requirements and ensure we delivered on this important work.”

Applicant experience and scalability during major events were a primary focus throughout the development process. The platform must protect the confidentiality of individual applicants, as well as the on-the-ground considerations of those experiencing crisis. For that reason, the platform’s construction within the Microsoft environment was a critical part of the process. Microsoft’s significant investments in artificial intelligence and security ensure E4E Relief can maintain the highest standards across all aspects of its work.

“Providing emergency financial relief at scale demands a platform that is built with experience delivery in mind and on a stable and secure technology stack,” Justin Spelhaug, Vice President & Global Head – Tech for Social Impact, Microsoft Philanthropies, said in a statement. “It is our privilege to work with E4E Relief, whose work is making a significant impact for companies and the members of their workforce around the world.”

E4E Relief administers emergency financial relief programs on behalf of companies to serve their workforce, making grants associated with the largest disasters in recent history, including COVID-19, Superstorm Sandy and Hurricanes Irma, Maria and Ian, as well as major floods and wildfires. The organization has a growing focus on supporting employees through unexpected personal financial hardships, supporting their financial and mental well-being.

“Our experience as a financial first responder℠, navigating through disasters and personal hardships of many kinds, paved the way to enable superior use of technology to scale operations, to enhance customer and applicant experience, and to empower companies to support all the stakeholders who contribute to the success of business,” E4E Relief CEO Holly Welch Stubbing said in a statement. “In our conversations with clients and prospects, we learned that, while employees are a company’s key asset, there are many individuals who are vital to corporate success and sustainability, from contractors and suppliers to franchisees, customers and members of the communities companies serve who benefit from these grants. Now we can serve them all, on behalf of our clients who operate around the world.”

E4E Relief’s recent technological enhancements also allow the organization to continue its commitment to impact. E4E Relief recently embarked on an unprecedented effort to understand the business and social outcomes of emergency financial relief among grant recipients. The result of this effort is the launch of ImpactStack℠, E4E Relief’s multifaceted approach to measuring the impact of emergency financial relief. ImpactStack includes three core components: The impact framework, which helps E4E Relief think holistically about impact; impact research, which analyzes the outcomes of relief through ongoing surveys; and impact insights, which makes the data available to E4E Relief clients via interactive business intelligence. This impact initiative has already proven a powerful connection between emergency financial relief and key corporate metrics in human capital management and social impact.

“ImpactStack is a way to measure and report what we have understood for decades: Emergency financial relief has a profound impact on individuals in need and the companies they serve,” Stubbing said. “Our data and proprietary framework demonstrate that emergency financial relief improves financial stability, which increases productivity, engagement and loyalty for the companies funding these programs. Every day we hear stories about how relief grants change lives. Now we have a deeper understanding of how this work is changing the companies we serve, too, and we are continuing to study the economic impacts of this work for companies and the communities in which they operate.”

For interviews and additional information, contact Mary Johnson at mjohnson@e4erelief.org.

About E4E Relief

For 20 years, E4E Relief has been the leading provider of charitable emergency financial relief programs, rapidly responding to disasters and hardships on behalf of corporations around the world. We empower global companies to provide meaningful financial relief to employees and other key stakeholders when they need it most. Since 2020, E4E Relief has received more than $330 million in donations and awarded more than $230 million in charitable grants, supporting relief efforts for nearly 6 million people worldwide.

About KPMG

KPMG LLP is the U.S. firm of the KPMG global organization of independent professional services firms providing audit, tax and advisory services. The KPMG global organization operates in 143 countries and territories and has more than 265,000 people working in member firms around the world. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such. KPMG International Limited is a private English company limited by guarantee. KPMG International Limited and its related entities do not provide services to clients. Some or all of the services described herein may not be permissible for KPMG audit clients and their affiliates or related entities.

KPMG is widely recognized for being a great place to work and build a career. Our people share a sense of purpose in the work we do, and a strong commitment to community service, inclusion and diversity and eradicating childhood illiteracy. Learn more at https://kpmg.com/us/en/home.html.

Mary Johnson E4E Relief 917-689-0733 mjohnson@e4erelief.org