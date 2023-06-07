Photomedicine Market: Boom Time for Biotechnology Industry | Apax Partners Llp, Johnson and Johnson, PhotoMedex, Inc.

The global photomedicine market is projected to reach $7,510.35 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2030.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Photomedicine is a field that involves the use of light and photonic technologies for therapeutic purposes. It encompasses a wide range of applications, including the treatment of various medical conditions and the enhancement of overall health and well-being. The global photomedicine market was valued at $4,047.64 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $7,510.35 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2030.

One of the primary applications of photomedicine is photodynamic therapy (PDT), which utilizes light-sensitive compounds called photosensitizers. These photosensitizers are selectively absorbed by target cells or tissues, and when activated by specific wavelengths of light, they generate reactive oxygen species that destroy cancer cells or other diseased tissues. PDT is used in the treatment of certain types of cancer, skin conditions, and ophthalmic disorders.

Another important aspect of photomedicine is low-level laser therapy (LLLT), also known as photobiomodulation. LLLT involves the use of low-intensity laser or LED light to stimulate cellular processes and promote tissue healing. It has shown promising results in wound healing, pain management, tissue regeneration, and the treatment of musculoskeletal disorders.

Additionally, photomedicine includes techniques such as phototherapy, where specific wavelengths of light are used to treat skin conditions like psoriasis or to improve skin rejuvenation. Light-based imaging techniques, such as optical coherence tomography (OCT) and fluorescence imaging, are also employed for diagnostic and monitoring purposes in various medical fields.

The Photomedicine market is expected to witness a significant growth in the coming years. This market has gained interest of the healthcare and medical sectors owing to increased prevalence of hypertension throughout the globe. Furthermore, the global Photomedicine market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and region. leading market players have been introducing various strategies to help enterprises move their on-premise models to on-demand models.

