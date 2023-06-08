New Commercial Kitchen Supporting Triad Region Food Industry Entrepreneurs Nears Full Funding
The project will also increase the availability of local, healthy and affordable food products and food-related employment in an area that's a Food Desert.
Most of Guilford County’s food entrepreneurs must leave the county to find kitchen space. The costs associated with travel have a negative impact on their cash flow and profits.”GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Nussbaum Center for Entrepreneurship (NCFE) received a $10,000 grant from Cone Health Foundation that will be used to convert an area of NCFE’s building into a commercial kitchen which, once complete, will be available to food industry entrepreneurs for hourly rental. This grant brings the project’s total funding to $90,000, just shy of its $95,400 goal.
This project, Creating Equitable Food Spaces (Pilot), will provide tools to help women, minorities and refugees who are disadvantaged, unemployed or underemployed develop skills that move them toward economic self-sufficiency. In addition, it will increase the availability of local, healthy and affordable food products and food-related employment in a Food Desert and Opportunity Zone.
There will also be on-site business planning and development classes, plus financing assistance. Furthermore, the commercial kitchen will be a proof of concept for the 40,000-square-foot food manufacturing and production facility in The Steelhouse, NCFE’s major redevelopment project that will revitalize the massive historic Carolina Steel structure.
“Cone Health Foundation’s support is a testament to their efforts to address health inequity in the community and the health issues that arise from a lack of easy access to fresh foods,” said Sam Funchess, CEO of NCFE. “This commercial kitchen will be a great asset to the community. Its benefits are trifold. Not only will it provide much-needed commercial space to a wide variety of food businesses, it will also increase the availability of local, healthy and affordable food products and food-related employment in an area that is currently underserved.”
“Cone Health Foundation is delighted to partner with NCFE in supporting entrepreneurs,” said Jamilla Pinder, Cone Health Foundation’s Director of Equity and Community Engagement. “Shared commercial kitchens are an important tool for overcoming obstacles aspiring entrepreneurs face when entering the food industry. The potential to improve wealth accumulation among historically marginalized groups, revitalize communities where minority business owners are located, and boost economic growth are all part of this exciting project.”
“Most of Guilford County’s food entrepreneurs must leave the county to find kitchen space,” said Lisa Hazlett, President of NCFE. “The costs associated with travel have a negative impact on their cash flow and profits, for which many this is the primary source of income. We have a real opportunity here to increase food-related employment and success in this community.”
About the Nussbaum Center
The Nussbaum Center for Entrepreneurship is a 501(c)3 non-profit and has been a magnet and a supportive partner for entrepreneurs, assisting with services every young business needs to succeed and grow.
The Steelhouse, adjacent to the existing NCFE small business incubator, is a major redevelopment project that will revitalize the massive historic Carolina Steel structure and create an estimated 600 jobs. The project will convert the existing raw space into flexible, scalable spaces that meet the needs of manufacturing entrepreneurs, food producers and the neighboring community. For more information: https://nussbaumcfe.com/.
