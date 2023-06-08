Air-Met Scientific Celebrates Australian Made Week and 3 Years of the AirMetER Series

The company is committed to the supply, service, and rental of OHS and environmental monitoring equipment.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, June 7, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Air-Met Scientific , a leading provider of occupational health and safety and environmental monitoring equipment, is proud to announce the celebration of Australian Made Week and the three-year milestone of its renowned AirMetER Series. With a focus on promoting workplace safety and environmental awareness, Air-Met Scientific has been serving a diverse range of industries since 1984, including mining, construction, infrastructure, and power station decommissioning projects.The AirMetER Series comprises two models: the AirMetER-DX 2 Fraction Particle Monitor and the AirMetER-AX Multiparameter Air Quality Monitoring Station . These cutting-edge monitoring solutions have played a pivotal role in ensuring gas and particulate matter remain within safe limits, safeguarding the health and well-being of workers and neighboring communities."We are excited to mark another successful Australian Made Week and the significant milestone of three years since the launch of the AirMetER Series," said Simon Meers, Managing Director of Air-Met Scientific. "Our commitment to delivering high-quality monitoring equipment and exceptional customer service has enabled us to make a positive impact on numerous projects and promote safety in workplaces across various industries."“Not only that,” he continues, “but the famous Australian Made, Australian Grown logo is the true mark of Australian authenticity - and a trusted and widely recognised origin of a symbol. Having recently celebrated Australian Made Week in May 2023, we are proud to say that the AirMetER Series of Monitoring Stations are designed, manufactured and supported right here in Australia.”At its very core, Air-Met Scientific offers a comprehensive range of occupational health and safety and environmental monitoring equipment and services. With six offices strategically located nationwide, the company provides air sampling and dust monitoring solutions, environmental monitoring systems, fit testing, gas detection, radiation monitoring, groundwater monitoring, and more. Air-Met Scientific’s expertise encompasses technical support, NATA accredited instrument calibrations, on-site service support, flexible payment options, as well as sales, rentals, and custom-engineered solutions for unique monitoring requirements."Every time we get an instrument or a piece of equipment into someone’s hand, we enable them to do great work,” Meers concludes. “We look forward to continuing our relationships with our current clients – and also to building new ones.”For more information about Air-Met Scientific and its range of monitoring solutions, please visit https://www.airmet.com.au/ About the CompanyEstablished in 1984 and proudly Australian owned and operated, Air-Met Scientific is a market leader in the supply, service, rental and engineering of OHS and environmental monitoring equipment including air sampling pumps and consumables, dust monitors and gas detectors. With offices located in most major cities, the company’s highly qualified and experienced team members are uniquely equipped to get to know clients’ needs on a local level, whilst also having access to the premier facilities and support systems of a national organisation.Air-Met Scientific is an exclusive distributor of many notable brands in Australia, including OHD Global Respirator Fit Testing Solutions, Nanozen Personal Dust Monitors, HexChecks Chromium Testing Swabs and Neutralisers by Figure Engineering, and Komyo Rikagaku Kogyo Spot Gas Detector Tubes. The company also has its own in-house built monitoring station units, the AirMetER-AX and AirMetER-DX monitoring stations, that are designed, manufactured, supported and even serviced locally, minimising the need for customers to send their units overseas and therefore increasing productivity and efficiency.Air-Met Scientific is ISO 9001 Accredited and NATA Accredited. Additionally, the company is an authorized and recognized service center in Australia for renowned brands such as Industrial Scientific Corporation, Nanozen, OHD Global, Ion Science, SKC Inc, TSI (Quest), Aeroqual, Sensitron, and SmartGas.