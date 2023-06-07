Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,531 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 456,953 in the last 365 days.

Applicants pursue NECJD, ECJD judicial opportunities

The Judicial Nominating Committee has received applications from eight candidates for the new Northeast Central Judicial District judgeship and 13 candidates for the two new East Central Judicial District judgeships.

The openings were created due to the passage and enactment of HB 1002.

The following eight lawyers have submitted an application for the NECJD:

William J. Brotherton (Argyle, TX)
Megan Jo Kvasager Essig (East Grand Forks, MN)
Blake D. Hankey (Harwood)
Jacey L. Johnston (Grand Forks)
Carmell F. Mattison (East Grand Forks, MN)
David N. Ogren (Grand Forks)
Darla J. Schuman (Grand Forks)
Kristi Pettit Venhuizen (Grand Forks)

The following 13 lawyers have submitted an application for the ECJD:

Alisha L. Ankers (Argusville)
Trent N. Barkus (West Fargo)
William J. Brotherton (Argyle, TX)
Cherie L. Clark (Jamestown)
Scott O. Diamond (Fargo)
Daniel Gast (Fargo)
Tracy A. Gompf (Fargo)
Blake D. Hankey (Harwood)
Stephanie R. Hayden (West Fargo)
Katherine Naumann (Fargo)
Jenny M. Samarzja (Horace)
Leah J. Viste (Fargo)
Ryan J. Younggren (Fargo)

The Judicial Nominating Committee will conduct interviews of these twenty-one candidates. Upon completion of interviews, the Judicial Nominating Committee will forward candidates for each judgeship to Governor Burgum.

You just read:

Applicants pursue NECJD, ECJD judicial opportunities

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more