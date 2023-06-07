South Carolina Department of Agriculture

Hugh E. Weathers, Commissioner

Media Contacts: Eva Moore, SCDA Communications Director, 803-734-2196, emoore@scda.sc.gov

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – June 7, 2023

Gaffney Bakery, LLC Establishing Operations in Cherokee County

$96 Million Investment Will Create 260 New Jobs

COLUMBIA – Gaffney Bakery, LLC and its partners today announced plans to establish operations in Cherokee County. The company’s $96 million investment will create more than 260 new jobs.

Gaffney Bakery, LLC plans to purchase an existing state-of-the-art bakery facility located at 131 Corporate Drive in Gaffney and make significant renovations and improvements to assist in manufacturing frozen bakery products.

Operations are expected to be online by mid-2024. Individuals interested in employment should visit readySC in late 2023 and early 2024 for job postings.

Company officials look forward to opening this facility and partnering with South Carolina and Cherokee County.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to this project. The council also awarded a $2.5 million Rural Infrastructure Fund (RIF) grant to Cherokee County to assist with the costs of building improvements.

QUOTES

“We are pleased that Gaffney Bakery, LLC decided to establish in South Carolina. With our pro-business environment, robust workforce and first-class resources, South Carolina is well-versed in supporting new and existing businesses.” —Gov. Henry McMaster

“I thank Gaffney Bakery, LLC for committing to South Carolina and helping further grow our thriving agribusiness industry. This announcement is a testament to our state’s status as a great place for agribusiness.” —South Carolina Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers

