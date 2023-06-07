Peninsula Sarasota Condo Breaks Ground on Golden Gate Point
Golden Gate Point was a hub of activity on Friday, May 26th, as Peninsula Sarasota officially began construction on its two mid-rise towers
We are thrilled to be moving forward with construction for Peninsula Sarasota. Sarasota’s rising popularity has created a remarkable demand for luxury residential properties throughout the region”SARASOTA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Golden Gate Point was a hub of activity on Friday, May 26th, as Peninsula Sarasota officially began construction on its two mid-rise towers. The new boutique condominiums are being developed by Sam Gault of Gault Family Companies, who commenced groundbreaking along with representatives of Sarasota-based Hoyt Architects and Gilbane Building Company, general contractor for the project.
Peninsula Sarasota is located on Golden Gate Point and will be comprised of 23 residences within two buildings, joined by a shared amenity deck. Gary Hoyt of Hoyt Architects has been credited as the visionary of the Sarasota skyline spoke at the event describing the design vision.
“Our design aimed to both honor and elevate the character Golden Gate Point is known for,” said Hoyt. “The building’s strong geometric expression with simple bold shapes creates an iconic statement, while two amenity spaces – one flanked in between the buildings and one on the rooftop level – foster a strong sense of community. It’s a unique blend of strong geometry, fluid movement, breathtaking views, and exceptional lifestyle amenities that will make Peninsula stand out as one of the most prominent projects on Golden Gate Point.”
“We are thrilled to be moving forward with construction for Peninsula Sarasota,” shared Sam Gault, developer. “Sarasota’s rising popularity has created a remarkable demand for luxury residential properties throughout the region. We look forward to delivering an exceptional new option on Golden Gate Point that takes full advantage of the location yet provides an extraordinary level of finish and modern design.”
Gault recognized local designer and owner of Blue Interiors Chelsea Dunbar who has been instrumental in the interior aesthetic. Dunbar will assist future homeowners with the interior selection process. New York’s Karen Asprea was responsible for the amenity spaces interior design, and Gault announced the addition of Atlanta-based designer Matthew Quinn to the team. As one of the leading experts in kitchen, bath, and product design, Quinn is the recipient of numerous national design awards, including two first place awards in the National Sub-Zero Wolf Kitchen Design Competition. Quinn will work with Peninsula Sarasota’s team to create new kitchen designs that match buyers’ everyday necessities.
Peninsula Sarasota has already sold over 60% of its residences. The penthouse residences have recently been released, in conjunction with the start of vertical construction. The luxury condominium residences overlook Sarasota Bay, Marina Jack, and the downtown Sarasota skyline. The two buildings offer one or two private residences per floor, and the buildings connected by a common amenity platform above a gated parking garage.
"Many of our homeowners were here to celebrate with us today, and we are excited to share this major milestone with them,” said Georgia Salaverri of Coldwell Banker, exclusive sales representatives for the project. “We describe Peninsula Sarasota as a luxury yacht lifestyle in a sea of cruise ships. Everything about the community has been scaled for a more intimate, private experience, while still providing the most desirable amenities and services our owners require.”
The Peninsula Sarasota Preview Center is located at the entrance to Downtown Sarasota at 1300 Main Street. A full virtual reality experience was created by Sarasota-based Imerza studios, providing a walkthrough of every residence and amenity space.
About Peninsula Sarasota
Priced from $2.6 million, Peninsula Sarasota’s 3-bedroom and 3-bedroom-plus-den floorplans range from 2,400 to over 3,000 square feet. Each residence exudes a contemporary modern design, with open-concept floorplans, 10-foot floor-to-ceiling windows, and natural color palettes that convey a soothing sense of relaxation. The luxury condominiums will rise above a secured parking garage and showcase views of Sarasota Bay, Marina Jack, and the downtown skyline. Amenities include an elevated sun deck connecting the two buildings with a swimming pool and firepit areas, a fitness center, a gathering room with wine storage, and a rooftop residents’ lounge overlooking Sarasota Bay. More information is available at PeninsulaSarasota.com or call 941-330-0558.
About Gault Family Companies
A six-generation family business, Gault Family Companies has over 156 years of knowledge in the development industry. As President, Gault operates three business divisions in the Westport, Connecticut area: Energy & Homes Solutions, Stone & Landscape Supplies, and Properties & Development. The company has a storied history in real estate development and management, with a healthy property portfolio. Gault has earned a solid reputation for finding value in commercial, residential, retail, office spaces, and even respectfully repurposing historic landmark buildings.
About Hoyt Architects
Based in Sarasota, Florida, Hoyt Architects is celebrated for their innovative and experiential approach to design. Founding principal Gary Hoyt is credited with reshaping Sarasota’s waterfront downtown into a walkable live-and-work community. Hoyt Architects has a portfolio of over 100 completed projects throughout the nation, ranging from hotels and luxury residential to stadiums, universities, and office buildings.
