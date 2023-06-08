Executive Women in Flint to be Celebrated at Top Area Spa
Facey Stacey promotes spa director to Chief Executive Nurse and launches CEO VIP Luxury Wellness PackageFLINT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Executive women in Flint and surrounding areas now have an additional health and wellness expert with promotion of Stacie J. Croffe to Chief Executive Nurse and Corporate Wellness Liaison at Facey Stacey. Dubbed “The Executive Nurse”, Croffe’s promotion comes at the one-year anniversary of Facey Stacey and as a direct result of women’s needs in the area.
“Ninety-five percent of our female clients are high-performing executives,” Croffe explained. “In the last year, we’ve seen the need to raise awareness and specifically address the health and wellness goals of our current clients, as well as our future clients, here in Flint. By moving my role from Director of Operations to The Executive Nurse, we’re offering something unique to this city and allowing our female executives to perform better at their jobs every day.”
The Executive Nurse program will feature customized corporate health programs designed to improve employee loyalty, retention, and functionality, all while elevating our Executive’s name and brand throughout the area.
FROM FACEY STACEY CLIENTS
“I was ecstatic to work with Stacey,” said Priscilla Prude, CEO/Owner of PPA Financial Concepts. “She has a professional and respectful manner of working with me to meet my goals. Most importantly I don’t feel as if I’m being judged; just assisting me with meeting my goals.”
“I saw one of Stacey’s videos online for her weight loss program,” said Jessica Gray, CEO/Owner of Functional Neuromuscular Activation Therapist. “I had been researching for weeks on who offers it and what it all entails. The way Stacey explained her program and the support she offered just made sense. I knew it was the knowledge, support & accountability I needed to stay on track.”
“Working with Stacie has been such a wonderful experience,” said Amy Willette, VP of Operations/Partner at Marathon Flit Oil Company. “She has unbelievable knowledge in her craft which is comforting. She is always through and takes her time at every appointment. Her magnetic personality is just the icing on top of the cake.”
CELEBRATING ONE YEAR
To celebrate the launch of the Spa's VIP Product Suite, Facey Stacey will host an event with local business partner Corcova Salt Spa, Saturday June 10, 2023. Throughout the day, walk-ins can enjoy the Buy One / Get One Promotion on all IV Hydration Packages.
Entrepreneurs and C-Suite Executives also receive 25% off all corporate wellness retreat packages. Facey Stacey will also be giving away one $5,000 VIP weight loss package in a raffle. (Rules Apply)
There will also be EVENT ONLY PRICING for our Weight-A Minute Weight Loss Program. From CEOs of major corporations to CEOs of major households - women will be celebrated at this event.
ABOUT THE EXECUTIVE NURSE
Croffe has earned her Master's Degree in healthcare leadership and management and is an #1 Amazon International Best Selling Author. She has more than 20 years of combined experience in management and business development in retail and the healthcare industry all while elevating corporate culture and CEO's brand identity throughout the region. The customizable plans will be designed and supervised in partnership with Facey Stacey’s Medical Director, Dr. Laura Purdy, America's Favorite Doctor who has also been independently featured in Vogue, Fox News, ABC, NBC, and NPR.
