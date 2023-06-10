Detox Lips or Snow Lips procedure by Linda Paradis
Snow Lips is a technic developed in early 2016 by Linda Paradis. Solely for Dark lips and Mature lips.MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, June 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Snow Lips is a technic developed in early 2016 by Linda Paradis. Solely for Dark lips and Mature lips ( cause can be hereditary, smokers, high iron in the body, high lead in mucus lips from overuse lipstick ), produces a youthful and fresh touch to the lips with softness and without harming lips.
DETOX - ENLIGHTENING- REJUVENATING
Snow Lips uses the solution E-DERMIS by Linda Paradis and specifically the Magnetic Cartridge 132. The strong 300 Gauss Magnet of 132 Round Square needles gently stimulates the renewal of the first layer of mucus lips, without damaging the lips' texture. The high power magnetic of the needles plus E-Dermis solution will expulse the lead molecules contained in lips, iron, or any massive metallic particles from lips and parallel, a gentle renewal of the superficial lips layer.
The beauty of lips is one of the important factors in making them attractive and they like to have naturally soft, plump pinkish lips. However, natural aging, hereditary factors, and several other issues affect the original look of our lips. Although using balm and cream to restore our lips’ health, they are not always effective. That is why modern cosmetic treatments are the best options to solve our lip issues. There are lots of non-invasive lip treatments, and the most reliable one of them is DetoX Lips.
