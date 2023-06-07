DAO Maker Co-Founder Hatu Sheikh Joins NFT Inspect as Strategic Advisor

Hatu Sheikh brings expertise to support Inspect's mission of building innovative technologies and fostering community growth

Inspect, the pioneering platform revolutionizing the crypto and Web3 spaces, is excited to announce the addition of Hatu Sheikh, Co-Founder of DAO Maker, to its advisory team. With an impressive track record in the blockchain industry and extensive experience in tokenization strategies, Hatu brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to support Inspect's mission of building innovative technologies and fostering community growth.



Hatu Sheikh

Hatu Sheikh is widely recognized as one of the most prominent figures in the blockchain space, having co-founded DAO Maker, the leading launchpad and facilitating over $65 million in ICO funding. With a strong background in marketing and strategy, Hatu has played a pivotal role in driving the success of various blockchain-based projects and tokens, crafting effective marketing strategies and forging powerful synergies within the industry.

Oliver Cohen, President of Inspect, expressed his excitement about Hatu Sheikh joining the team, stating, "It's incredible to have Hatu as a Strategic Advisor for Inspect. He has been instrumental in shaping our tokenization strategy since the early days, and his continuous support has been invaluable. Hatu's experience and deep understanding of the crypto landscape will be instrumental in driving our project's growth."

Hatu Sheikh's expertise extends beyond tokenization strategies. He has been at the forefront of launching industry-changing projects in DeFi and GameFi, driving innovation in rapidly developing asset classes. His keen focus on developing a community-centric environment and his extensive experience in various DeFi and NFT projects make him an invaluable addition to the Inspect team.

With Hatu Sheikh's involvement, Inspect aims to strengthen its position as a leading platform in the crypto and Web3 spaces. His insights and guidance will contribute to the development of innovative solutions and strategic initiatives that drive adoption and enhance user experiences within the Inspect ecosystem.

“There's significant demand for data analysis products in the industry, and the firms behind them are some of the few that generate real revenue in the industry. Data analysis is still complex for absolute longtail retail markets. That's the largest segment of the industry, and the one that pays premium fees. The ideal UI for them has proven to be browser extensions, evidenced by the extreme profitability of MetaMask and also from the resilience of Mask Network's price in a bear market. Inspect already dominates the NFT data segment, with a significant user base. The product expansion which covers far more data than NFTs and provides it via a browser extension is the right catalyst to explode the company's user base. I'm excited to work with the inspect team on the tokenization strategy during this key phase.” — Hatu Sheikh.

About Inspect:



Inspect is a dynamic platform at the forefront of the crypto and Web3 revolution, offering advanced analytics and insights to empower users in navigating the rapidly evolving digital landscape. With cutting-edge technologies like AI and machine learning, Inspect provides a comprehensive understanding of the crypto markets and community dynamics, enabling users to make informed decisions and maximize their potential.

