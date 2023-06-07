Eat & Beyond Appoints Young Bann as CEO, Michael Aucoin to Transition to Senior Advisory Role

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, BC, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (CSE: EATS) (OTCPK: EATBF) (FSE: 988) (“Eat & Beyond” or the “Company”), an investment issuer focused on the global plant-based and alternative protein sector is pleased to announce that the Company has appointed Young Bann as CEO for the Company, effective June 6, 2023. Concurrently, Michael Aucoin will transition into the role of Senior Advisor to the Company. The Company thanks Mr. Aucoin for his work and dedication and wishes him well in his future endeavors.



Mr. Bann is currently CEO of Purpose ESG Holdings Inc. He has served as a Corporate Executive in General Electric and as CEO of Hyundai Materials (a Hyundai Motor Group affiliated company). Prior to his corporate executive career, he developed a career in management consulting at firms, such as Booz. Allen & Hamilton, Accenture, and IBM. For over 30 years, he has built business relationships with global ESG industry leaders. He holds an MBA from the University of Chicago.

ABOUT EAT & BEYOND

Eat & Beyond is an investment issuer that identifies and makes equity investments in global companies that are developing and commercializing innovative food tech and sustainability. Led by a team of industry experts, Eat & Beyond is the first issuer of its kind in Canada, providing retail investors with the unique opportunity to participate in the growth of a broad cross-section of opportunities in the alternative food and sustainability sectors, and access companies that are leading the charge toward a smarter, more secure food supply.

