A New Kind of Hollywood Cleanup Adds an Artist's Touch

The Hollywood Cleanup volunteers and LAPD officers stand in front of the finished mural. Volunteers age 2 to 64 joined in the fun of creating the mural. The volunteers wanted to express their appreciation for the police, firefighters and civil servants. The atmosphere was contagious—everyone joined in the fun. The mural stretches the length of a city block.

Church of Scientology and The Way to Happiness Foundation thank the LAPD, Fire Department and civil servants with a new mural at their Hollywood headquarters

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- “Hollywood Village” is a community partnership of the Church of Scientology Celebrity Centre, The Way to Happiness Foundation and the Los Angeles Police Department. The group’s monthly neighborhood cleanups usually begin with volunteers loading up with shovels, brooms and bags at the Church of Scientology Celebrity Centre, pulling on work gloves, and heading out to pick up trash. But last month, there was another dimension to their project: Art. Volunteers carried rolls of canvas, brushes and paint and headed for the chainlink fence behind the LAPD Hollywood Station, L.A. Fire Department Station 27, and the L.A. City Council office in Hollywood. They cleaned up the area and created a mural to express thanks for the vital work these public servants do for the community.

The volunteers were joined by a corps of LAPD junior cadets—members of a youth program run and sponsored by the Los Angeles Police Department where youth age 13 to 17 participate in volunteer activities.

The project began by cleaning up dead leaves and debris in the area, repairing the fence, and attaching the canvas. Then out came the brushes—and the smiles—and the fun began.

A North Hollywood mural artist joined the team after she heard of the project from the group’s social media. So did a neighbor who learned about it from their Facebook page. Another heard about the mural and came up from Venice Beach to join the fun.

Now, each morning when they arrive to work, said an LAPD officer, this mural will remind the police, firefighters and city council teams that although they each have a separate function, they all work together to build a better community.

Kettle Glazed Doughnuts and Dunkin Donuts supplied treats for the artists. On completion of the project, the volunteers returned to Scientology Celebrity Centre at 5930 Franklin Ave. for complimentary wraps and desserts from the Church’s Renaissance Restaurant and pizza from Domino’s.

By actual survey, the two main concerns of Hollywood residents are the plight of the homeless and keeping Hollywood beautiful, safe and clean. Hollywood Village addresses both by cleaning up the neighborhood including homeless encampments and handing out The Way to Happiness, the common-sense guide to better living by author and humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard. People of all faiths or none can use the book’s 21 precepts to help them, those they love, and people they meet live less dangerous and happier lives.

