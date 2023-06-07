RedTeam Adds Automatic Hyperlinks as Latest Improvement for Drawing Management Workflows

New functionality enables faster access to project data, lower error rates and less administrative work for everyone on the construction project.

/EIN News/ -- Orlando, Florida, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedTeam Software, a leading construction management software company, announces its most recent improvement to the drawing management process in RedTeam Flex and Fieldlens by RedTeam: the addition of automatic drawing hyperlinks.

Automatic hyperlinking functionality enables all project team members using drawings to easily access all information linked to project drawings, including other drawings, page links and related external web pages, directly from the office or jobsite. Team members on the jobsite save valuable time and are less likely to miss important details, preventing errors that may require rework. On the administrative side, the automatic hyperlinking feature creates time savings and improves document review processes in two ways. First, during the drawing upload process, hyperlinks between sheets are now automatically created, with the option to review and edit before committing the files. Second, project managers and administrators can use these hyperlinks to access and reference critical project information more efficiently throughout the project..

Automatic hyperlinks is the latest update in RedTeam’s ongoing feature enhancements for drawing management. It was developed to empower construction professionals to better manage their drawings and related workflows, resulting in lower costs and reduced risk. Previous updates include advanced drawing markups and overlay comparison capabilities in all of RedTeam’s solutions. These features ensure project stakeholders can easily upload, manage and annotate drawings—improving team communication and collaboration.

By delivering comprehensive drawing management tools to complement existing features, RedTeam aims to revolutionize construction workflows, reduce errors ‌and increase productivity across the entire project lifecycle. Betsie Hoyt, VP of Product at RedTeam, commented, "We're focusing on enhancing our offering for highly-used workflows like drawing management to help construction teams improve their job productivity and error handling. With the new features, teams can have access to data faster, see lower error rates, and spend less time doing administrative work. It's a win-win. You save time and money, while your team has a better user experience."

Kristine Sheikh RedTeam Software 866-432-2021 ksheikh@redteam.com