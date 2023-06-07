CC Wellness Featured in Inc. Magazine's List of Fastest Growing Companies in the Pacific Region

With expert industry experience & unbeatable formulations, CC Wellness brands & its MAKE WAVES white-label partners are rapidly rising to the top of the market.

VALENCIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. Magazine, a trusted source covering topics around business and management, recently recognized CC Wellness - a leader in FDA 510(k) premarket certification and top-tier pharmaceutical company that specializes in the development of Class II medical devices as well as cosmetic, OTC, and organic products — one of the fastest-growing private companies on the West Coast.

“We are honored, inspired, and motivated by Inc. Magazine’s meaningful recognition,” says CC Wellness Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer Mimi Anderson. “At CC Wellness, we recognize that the real value is in the formulations we create and not just brands — shattering the brand-only business model by prioritizing formulas.”

California-based CC Wellness is a rapidly growing pharmaceutical company focused on delivering personal care and intimate wellness products in a socially responsible manner through science-based innovation and world-class manufacturing.

“An important key to achieving our focused and aggressive goals means using only the highest quality and safest ingredients in our formulas,” says Anderson. “As a trusted consumer source and a successful business, we are committed to our uncompromising focus on extreme quality standards, which is a big part of why CC Wellness has had zero recalls.”

These values translate into tangible business results like the Inc. Magazine award recognition, holding the #1 consumer-rated personal lubricant position on Amazon with their brand #LubeLife and JO.

With expert industry experiences, unbeatable formulations, and Amazon business management, CC Wellness brands, #LubeLife, JO, and Shibari, and the company’s flourishing, MAKE WAVES white-label partners, are rapidly rising to the top of the market.

As Inc. Magazine pointed out, CC Wellness holds 25 personal lubricant FDA 510(k) certifications — the most of any white-label manufacturer.

“CC Wellness possesses huge hidden value in the formidable intellectual property found in our formulas sold via our flourishing white label business to other brands,” Anderson adds, “including those of many CPG multinationals.”

For more information, please visit https://www.inc.com/profile/cc-wellness or https://ccwellness.com/newsroom/

About CC Wellness

Founded in 2003, CC Wellness is a world-class pharmaceutical company specializing in the development of Class II medical devices as well as cosmetic, OTC, and organic products. We celebrate shame-free intimate wellness as a pillar of health and are recognized as a market leader within the category given our unrivaled technical expertise and portfolio of innovative, disruptive and high-quality brands. A leader in FDA 510(k) premarket certification and ISO-certified manufacturing, we pride ourselves on going beyond industry standards for quality and safety and use only U.S. Pharmacopeia-grade ingredients. Due to our strict testing and validation manufacturing procedures, we have never had a recall.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Regionals

Methodology

The 2023 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2019 and 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.

Contact Details:

24903 Avenue Kearny,

Valencia, CA 91355

United States