ECO Canada Announces an Integrated and Inclusive Wage Subsidy Program

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECO Canada has announced its newest wage subsidy program for employers and job seekers looking to accelerate clean economic growth. The Environmental Jobs Growth Program helps employers offset the cost of hiring for new or vacant positions. Job seekers also benefit from gaining experience while building a network of peers and mentors. Candidates of any working age, educational background, and experience level can apply. This program is part of a larger initiative funded by the Government of Canada’s Sectoral Workforce Solutions Program to help build, develop, and diversify Canada’s environmental workforce.



The environmental workforce is growing and permeates every industry, region, and job family. About 1 in every 26 workers in Canada was in a green role in 2020. ECO Canada’s updated outlook reveals that 173,000 new environmental workers will need to be hired by 2025, driven by job growth and an aging workforce. Current and anticipated talent shortages signal the need to upskill the current talent and attract new ones, including those furthest from employment.

Eligible employers can receive up to $15,000 of a candidate's salary or $18,750 when hiring a self-identified equity deserving candidate. Training and other wraparound supports, such as transportation and accessibility requirements, are also available. Funding will cover full-time and part-time placements that are 6 to 12 months long.

Employers must be Canadian-owned or a Canadian subsidiary, for-profit and not-for-profit organizations, municipalities, provincial and territorial governments, institutions, agencies and Crown Corporations, and Indigenous organizations.

Funding for this initiative is available for all environmental roles and levels within traditional and emerging industries, including the Battery Supply Chain sectors. The program takes on an inclusive definition of green jobs—achieving net zero requires workers in various roles, from scientists to trades and operators. This program runs until the end of March 2024. Eligible employers and candidates must apply online to participate. Download the Program Guide and apply here.

Quick facts

Since 2018 alone, ECO Canada has created more than 15,200 job placements with 1,700 of these being created this fiscal year.

During the peak of the pandemic which saw record levels of funding, over 4,300 job placements were created in 2021.

For the last 30 years, ECO Canada has offered employment programs that stimulate environmental career pathways, skill development, and business growth.



About ECO Canada

We work alongside governments, employers, academia, workers, and jobseekers to address the current and future demand for environmental talent. Our programs and services hit every touch point—from education and certification, skills upgrading, wage funding and HR services, and workforce insights. Our work helps strengthen Canada’s position as a global leader in innovative environmental solutions and job creation.

For more information, contact:

Aaron Wilson

awilson@eco.ca

VP, Marketing & Sales

ECO Canada