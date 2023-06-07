BuzzBallz® Partners With Workaholics Star Blake Anderson For Summer Ad Campaign

/EIN News/ -- Carrollton, TX, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since its inception in 2009, the novelty shape of BuzzBallz products has been the cause of wide speculation, particularly the question “why are they round?” That is the question BuzzBallz aims to answer for good in their new summer ad campaign featuring actor and comedian Blake Anderson, most known for writing and starring in Comedy Central’s “Workaholics” TV show.

The campaign is broken into three video spots, each of which feature Anderson enjoying a BuzzBallz and getting asked “why are they round?” From there, Anderson explains his theories while an acted-out flashback plays, all of which being wholly inaccurate but nonetheless entertaining to watch.

Anderson has been a longtime advocate of the BuzzBallz brand, and since last year he has frequently mentioned them on his podcast with other Workaholics stars called “This Is Important.” These mentions led the BuzzBallz team to connect and foster a relationship with Anderson, ultimately leading to the collaboration.

“We wanted to get ballzy this year with our advertising, so we enlisted Bacon & Eggs and celebrity Blake Anderson to create some humorous commercials for us,” BuzzBallz Director of Marketing Tia Wines said. “It's a fun brand and we don't take ourselves too seriously, but we want our cocktails to be top-of-mind this summer and these ads are definitely memorable.”

With BuzzBallz about to enter their busiest season of the year, and Workaholics making a comeback on TikTok, this partnership is timely for both brands with potential for exponential growth in exposure and audienceship.

The commercials were shot, written, directed, and produced by Bacon & Eggs Media, a video production company out of Los Angeles. Kia Zomorrodi, Founder and Chief Creative Officer of Bacon & Eggs Media, said that consumers nowadays can easily tell when celebrity partnerships are inauthentic, but Anderson’s apparent love for the brand made this a rare and exciting campaign.

“I think we really hit the perfect combination between brand, agency, and celebrity. We all share a similar witty, playful, comedic tone that simultaneously complimented us,” Zomorrodi said.

The campaign is set to launch in early June with the ad spots running on connected TV and social media all summer long.

For more information, visit www.buzzballz.com.

