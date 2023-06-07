Bringing Art to Life: TakoGlass Master Glass Blower Unveils New Glass Pipe Collection

Tako Glass has just revealed his latest collection of striking, hand-blown glass pipes, to the joy of his collectors.

We are stoked to have the privilege of carrying such a diverse yet top-quality range of products. ” — Tako Glass

SEQUIM, WA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tako Glass, a leading glassblower and creator of renowned glass pipes and bongs, is excited to announce the launch of his newest collection. These remarkable new works have been patiently anticipated by fans and collectors and can now be found on his website for purchase.

This new collection includes hand pipes, spoon pipes, chillums, glass bongs, and other styles designed in Tako’s famous colorways.

As a master blower with collectors that span the globe, this much-anticipated collection lands at the perfect time, as many people have eagerly awaited its release. Dedicated to always staying at the cutting edge of innovation and artistry, Tako Glass understands the importance of knowing what his customers are seeking.

“If you haven’t checked out our latest products yet, we invite you to head over to our shop to explore the new pieces we have available. In this industry, artistic talent and innovation are held very highly and our clientele does not want to purchase the same old same old. As a result, this pushes us to create more diverse products you can't find anywhere else. Additionally, we are also always on the lookout for artists to collaborate with and stock in our catalog, and our current lineup is incredible,” stated Tako Glass.

Designed to meet the evolving needs of today's consumers, Tako’s pipes and bongs feature one-of-a-kind beauty, created using state-of-the-art technology, and they offer unparalleled functionality.

“We are stoked to have the privilege of carrying such a diverse yet top-quality range of products. From my line of glass pipes and bongs to the many artists whose work we sell, we are super excited to have a platform that enables us to help foster the growth of this industry.”

In addition to the new glass items hitting the website, Tako is also pleased to be carrying an exclusive array of pieces from such artists as Jake C, Firekist Glass, Jax Glass, Kevin McMurray, and so many more.

Additionally, the Tako Glass website offers a user-friendly experience, catering to smokers of all kinds; from seasoned experts who’ve collected for decades to the newcomers purchasing their first high-end art glass pieces.

As part of Tako Glass's commitment to continuous innovation and pushing artistic limits, along with ensuring customer satisfaction is a top priority, the latest collection includes new variations of Tako’s signature styles including Nebula, Plasma, and tons of glass opals. For those interested in purchasing, remember pieces are highly sought-after and they are known to sell out shortly after launch, so time is of the essence!

Tako Glass, of Sequim, WA is a master blower who has worked on the torch since the 1990s. His work is collected throughout the world and his signature designs are unlike any other. With a passion for pushing boundaries and tapping into his highest creative potential, Tako is dedicated to creating functional works of art that delight users with both their beauty and performance. His online shop features not only his creations but also features the work of many other notable artists in the glass industry. To learn more, please visit www.TakoGlass.com.